The Consultant: Was Regus Patoff the Devil in a disguise? Explained

The Consultant has finished its eight-episode run on Amazon Prime Video. It has received generally positive reviews from critics, who praised the performance of Christoph Waltz, but criticized the writing and pacing of the show.

The show follows a mysterious and enigmatic consultant by the name of Regus Patoff. Regus joins a gaming company called CompWare following the death of its CEO and begins running it in an odd manner, much to the shock and surprise of its employees.

After The Consultant came to an end, fans and viewers were left wondering whether the central character was the devil. A theory by Screenrant now suggests that Regus Patoff was indeed the devil in disguise.

The Consultant's Regus Patoff: Various instances pointing to the character actually being the devil in disguise

Regus Patoff being the devil in disguise in The Consultant is never explicitly stated. As per Screenrant, however, there are four instances pointing to it, as seen by the character's manner in dealing with his employees and the overall company. In the show, Patoff is seen as nothing more than an erroneous consultant when he begins threatening and firing employees as well as invading their personal spaces.

The first instance is when series protagonist and CompWare employee, Craig, metaphorically tells another employee, Frank, about how Patoff has bones made of gold, which essentially refers to Patoff's ruthless disposition. This supports the belief that Regus is someone who does not have basic human qualities, making him very soulless and devilish in nature, in a similar vein to Arnold Schwarzenegger's The Terminator.

Also, much like the devil, Patoff frequently lies and hurts the sentiments of the employees and does not hesitate to throw aside morality in order to accomplish his goals.

The second instance of Patoff being the devil in The Consultant is reflected in the character shifts of the series protagonists, Craig and Elaine. Craig is a loyal boyfriend who wants to marry his girlfriend Patti, but breaks off his marriage and veers away from his faith via Regus Patoff's malicious tactics.

Elaine, on the other hand, is initially very empathetic towards her colleagues, but over time, develops a selfish disposition under Regus' influence, becoming callous enough to one day take over the CEO position of CompWare.

Craig and Elaine's character arcs are intrinsically linked to two scenes in The Consultant, depicting the illustration of Dante's Inferno, which supports the theory of Regus Patoff not only being the devil, but also the theory of his employees being misguided and sinful in their life in the corporate world.

The third instance of Regus Patoff being the devil in disguise in The Consultant is also hinted at in a scene where Patoff's manipulation and deception surpasses the ordinary and enters the supernatural, when he shows up in the dreams of Patti in an attempt to lure her into his deceptive influence.

In the final episodes of the show, Patoff hypnotizes and manipulates Patti into becoming a CompWare employee.

The fourth instance is when Patoff manipulates the mother of former employee Sang - who claims the devil took her son - by making her forget all about her son's murder. Instead, she praises him for providing a house for her.

Craig, Elaine, and other employees descending into negativity further cement the theory of Patoff being the devil, an entity that tempts and lures humans into committing sinful acts in order to make them look impure in the eyes of God.

Meet the cast of The Consultant

The lead role is essayed by Christoph Waltz, known for his roles in various films such as Skyfall and Inglorious Basterds. Others in the principal cast include Nat Wolff (Paper Towns and Palo Alto), Brittany O' Grady, and Aimee Carrero. All eight episodes of the show are currently airing on Amazon Prime Video.

Actors in recurring roles include:

Henry Rhoades as Tokyo

Brian Yoon as Sang

Tatiana Zappardino as Janelle

Michael Charles Vaccaro as Iain

Rumur Krisitna Knowles as Lois

Erin Ruth Walker as Amy

Julie Sidowni and Ryan Leckey as Newscasters

Catherine Christensen as Rebecca Hood

Ryan Bravo as Eric

Actors in guest appearances include:

Sydney Mae Diaz as Raul

Sloane Avery as Rosie

Dianne Doan as Ghislane

Jake Manley as Patrice

Gloria John as Mama Sang

