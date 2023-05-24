The Flash: 2 more characters from the SnyderVerse confirmed to return

With less than a month left for The Flash to hit theaters, its marketing campaign is going super strong as we’re getting even more information about the film’s story and characters. The Flash is already supposed to feel like a multiversal DC crossover, even with its main focus being on the Flashpoint story from the books.

Since it is an altered Flashpoint story, we’re seeing some new and preexisting DC characters come in to fit as different pieces of the puzzle. Besides Ben Affleck’s Batman, the upcoming Flash movie should involve Michael Keaton’s Batman, Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, and the return of Michael Shannon’s General Zod from Man of Steel.

But some other familiar characters from Zack Snyder’s era are coming back one last time before The Flash turns the old DCEU into James Gunn’s new DC Universe.

New SnyderVerse cameos in The Flash revealed

1. Alfred Pennyworth

With the launch of the film’s final trailer, we get our first look at Jeremy Irons’ Alfred Pennyworth. He made his debut in Batman V Superman and turned out to be the most “hands-on” version of Alfred. After that, he returned to both versions of the Justice League and connected with Barry Allen as well. Now he is probably making his final DCEU appearance alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman.

Affleck himself revealed that his role in the film is short and will only last about five minutes. In that span of time, we’re supposed to see an action sequence where Barry and Bruce team up, and Alfred assists them.

But since Barry may not return to this old DCEU timeline towards the end of the film, it’s safe to assume that this assist from Alfred would be his final live-action appearance. After that, we might see a new Alfred in DCU’s Brave and the Bold. However, Jeremy Irons’ Alfred is not the only supporting character returning, as we also have one related to Zod.

2. Faora-UI

Actress Antje Traue, who assisted the acts of General Zod as Faora-UI, is confirmed to return alongside Michael Shannon in The Flash. She was a fan-favorite character who was also supposed to be with Zod in The Flash’s recreated events of Man of Steel, but she was never seen in the trailers.

Now that Traue has posted photos of her time on the set, we’ve got a glimpse of her returning gig. The film's synopsis revealed that Barry Allen would go back in time to save his mother, which would cause a rift in the timeline and pull different worlds from the multiverse to form a new timeline. In it, he’d end up in the year 2013, where the events of Man of Steel are yet to take place as General Zod will come to terraform Earth once again.

Antje Traue returning as Faora (Image via Traue’s Instagram)

Supporting his cause would once again be Faora-Ul, but this time, Zod and Faora would not battle Kal-El. Instead, they’d be going up against Kara, the Kryptonian sent to Earth in this timeline, instead of Kal-El.

While many fans would be happy to see Faora, we shouldn’t expect her to have a huge role in the movie. She might only be one of the faces that just shows up to fight two Barry Allens (young and old), Supergirl and Michael Keaton’s Batman.

