Zack Snyder opens up about Batman v Superman's negative reception

After its release, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the 2016 superhero film directed by Zack Snyder, faced significant backlash from both critics and audiences. The movie currently holds a 29% approval rating among critics and a 63% approval rating from the audience on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have panned the film for its convoluted plot and criticized certain casting decisions, particularly Jesse Eisenberg's portrayal of Lex Luthor.

Despite the negative reception, Snyder has opened up about the divisive reaction to the film. Speaking at his Full Circle charity event, the visionary filmmaker explained why he believes the movie polarized audiences and sparked such intense reactions. His candid remarks shed light on the factors contributing to the mixed response to the film and gave insight into Snyder's creative process.

Unpacking the heavily layered storytelling in Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman

Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman challenges viewers to dig deeper with its complex narrative and characters (Image via Warner Bros)

During a Q&A at his Full Circle charity event, Zack Snyder reflected on the criticism surrounding Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He acknowledged that he created "so many layers" in the storytelling of the sequel, which he believes caused the movie to be "so polarizing."

Snyder said:

"I think that probably is what caused the movie to be so polarizing. I think, and maybe I'm wrong. but I feel like a lot of people went into the movies for going like, 'Oh, it's the superhero romp, right? Let's have fun with it.'"

Snyder admitted that his film required viewers to "really pay attention to" the storytelling and that this was "not cool" for the audience. He added that his film was a "hardcore deconstructivist" take on the superhero genre that audiences were not used to and found exhausting.

Zack Snyder explained that he hated the idea of a simplistic superhero romp and instead delivered a film that demanded more from its viewers. He said:

"And we gave them this sort of hardcore deconstructivist, heavily layered, experiential modern mythological superhero movie that needs…that you really need to pay attention to. That was not cool. That's not something anyone wanted to do. They were like, 'What? No! That's exhausting. How about, why do they fight at night?' I hate that."

Former Warner Bros. executive Greg Silverman previously believed that critics undervalued Snyder's work because of his kindness, openness, and enthusiasm. He suggested that Snyder did not fit the mold of an auteur, which caused critics to view his work less favorably.

The criticism of Snyder's work may have more to do with how his approach deviates from traditional superhero movies than with the actual quality of his films.

Zack Snyder's legacy in the superhero genre: Will he return to DC?

Will Zack Snyder's unique directing style and visual language make a comeback in the DC Universe? (Image via Warner Bros)

Zack Snyder's unique style and approach to filmmaking have made his superhero movies stand out, but they have also been divisive among audiences. Although Snyder's diehard fans appreciate his work, his DC movies have not been well-received by general audiences. Despite this, his films continue to be a main topic of conversation, especially with the SnyderVerse campaign in full swing.

Reflecting on the negative reception to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Snyder stands by his vision and the layers of storytelling that he created. He acknowledges that his superhero movies require attention and engagement from viewers, which can be challenging for those expecting a typical "superhero romp."

As Zack Snyder works on his new Rebel Moon franchise for Netflix, whether he will return to the DC universe remains unknown. Nevertheless, his unique approach to storytelling has left an indelible mark on the superhero genre, and his diehard fans eagerly await his next project.

