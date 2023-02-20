The Flash: Hot DC Universe rumor states Grant Gustin will replace Ezra Miller

The Flash has the potential to become the biggest superhero movie of the year. However, there’s also a possibility of a few controversies since Ezra Miller is heavily involved in the film. With James Gunn planning to reboot the DC Universe, there are a few question marks about Miller's future in the media franchise after The Flash.

Henry Cavill’s Superman and Ben Affleck’s Batman are confirmed to get recast, but the jury is still out on Shazam and Wonder Woman. So far, it has been suggested that Ezra Miller might continue playing Barry Allen even after their upcoming movie despite their past behavior. However, a new rumor by Youtuber John Campea now suggests that Grant Gustin could replace them.

YouTuber John Campea Ezra Miller’s run in the DCU might end with The Flash movie

Grant Gustin and Ezra Miller in The CW’s Arroweverse crossover (Image via DC)

Gustin has proven to be the "fastest man alive" for almost a decade, and his series, The Flash, is finally coming to an end with season 9 later this year. According to YouTuber John Campea, Ezra Miller’s run will come to an end after his Flashpoint story, and they would make way for The CW’s Grant Gustin.

Campea recently gave out an update on Ezra Miller’s recasting by saying:

“Could we, by the end of The Flash movie, literally see a new performer in the role."

He further teased:

"I’ve had a little bird [tell] me and I’m sure this little bird is also telling a few other people, so you’re probably going to see this pop up over the next day or two around some other places as well that, just a short version, Grant Gustin, who plays The Flash in the television series The Flash is going to be the new Flash of the DC Universe.”

While no official information regarding this news has been made as of yet, readers are requested to take this piece of information with a grain of salt.

Grant Gustin could become DCU’s new Flash after his series ends

Grant Gustin as Barry Allen (Image via DC)

Grant Gustin has a certified fanbase, as people have loved his portrayal of Barry Allen for more than nine years. 2020’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event on The CW connected the old DCEU with the Arrowverse by bringing Grant Gustin and Ezra Miller’s Barry Allens into the same frame. Therefore, turning the TV Flash into the next movie Flash will not be a tough ask.

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran also stated that Ezra Miller’s future is not confirmed, as he stated:

"Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. We are fully supportive of that journey they are on right now. When the time is right, when they are ready to have that discussion, we will all figure out what’s the best path forward. But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery. And in our conversation with them, in the last couple of months, it feels like they are making enormous progress.”

For now, it does seem that both James Gunn and Peter Safran could continue with Ezra Miller. However, replacing them with Grant Gustin will also be an easy decision since his own series is coming to an end.

Undercover Audience @UndercoverCine

Sadly no Grant Gustin cameo in the recently test screened 12/n:Sadly no Grant Gustin cameo in the recently test screened #TheFlash 12/n: Sadly no Grant Gustin cameo in the recently test screened #TheFlash. https://t.co/f5T8Vywue1

Grant Gustin didn’t make a cameo in The Flash in last year’s test screening. However, if John Campea’s report is supposed to be true, then a new scene could be shot and added to the film in the next few months.

Since the new DC slate was announced, many fans haven’t been happy that Henry Cavill wasn’t allowed to return, but after what Ezra Miller has done in the past, Warner Bros. is still pursuing with them. The studio didn’t show any support for Johnny Depp, so Miller shouldn’t be any different, as far as the fans are concerned.

While Gustin has the votes of many fans, his series could end with a tease of him jumping into the movies. But then again, Campea’s rumor could also be a hoax.

The Flash is slated to be released on June 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes