The Flash movie: Why Barry Allen's father was recast

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is out, and the focus will now shift towards the next live-action superhero movie of 2023, The Flash. Moving from one team-up movie to the next, fans of the superhero genre are in for another treat because The Flash also features a massive roster of actors.

Similar to Guardians 3, it has multiple cameos, and one character has also been recast. Initially, it seemed as if DC would have to recast Iris West as Kiersey Clemons, who took a while to reprise her role after Justice League. But then she agreed to return, and it was Billy Crudup who decided to opt out of the upcoming Flash movie after playing Henry Allen in Justice League.

Instead, Ron Livingston is playing the part.

Why Ron Livingston is replacing Billy Crudup in The Flash

Billy Crudup in Justice League (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Billy Crudup, who played Dr. Manahattan in Zack Snyder’s Watchmen, also agreed to join Snyder’s DCEU as Henry Allen. He made his debut in Justice League and was supposed to show up in The Flash as well. But the latter went through multiple delays.

It was scheduled to hit theaters in the summer of 2018, but they just couldn’t get the story right. It went through at least four directorial changes before landing It director Andy Muschietti. Warner Bros. always wanted to begin with Flashpoint, and Muschietti was able to come up with a convincing Flashpoint storyline.

But in the pursuit of finding the perfect story with a good director, The Flash just kept getting pushed. Then COVID-19 delayed it even further, and ultimately Billy Crudup had to drop out of the film because of a scheduling conflict. When the cameras finally began rolling on The Flash, Crudup was tied up with the Apple+ series The Morning Show. Hence, we got Ron Livingston's casting as Henry Allen.

Why Henry and Nora Allen are so crucial to Barry Allen's story

Ron Livingston is Barry Allen's dad (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Both Henry Allen and Nora Allen play crucial roles in the story of Barry Allen. They are the driving force behind his journey to the past because young Barry found his mother dead in her apartment, and his innocent father was blamed for it.

The death of Barry’s mother was always a mystery for him to solve, and he spent the better part of his life trying to do that in order to prove his father’s innocence. This is the storyline that was hinted at in both versions of Justice League, and we’ve also seen a version of it in The Flash TV series.

Ezra Miller as Barry Allen (Image via DC)

So Henry Allen was always important to Barry Allen’s story. In the upcoming movie, Barry will pick things up right where they left off in Justice League. He’ll be motivated to save his mother and give his father the life he always deserved as a free man.

To do that, he’ll run back in time and prevent his mother’s demise, which will further lead to the creation of a Paradox timeline, thus wiping out metahumans and bringing Michael Keaton’s Batman and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl into the picture.

The Flash hits theaters on June 16.

