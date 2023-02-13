The Flash movie: Why Supergirl is imprisoned?

The Flash is bringing several new DC players into the mix, but the strongest of them all is going to be Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, aka Kara Zor-El. Kara was initially coming in to permanently replace the Man of Steel, but things have changed now with James Gunn in charge.

The future of Supergirl isn’t set in stone yet, as the new CEOs of DC Studios will most likely introduce a new one into the mix. Before that happens, the new trailer for The Flash has raised multiple questions about Sasha Calle’s Kara.

Why was Kara in prison? Why isn’t she blonde, and why is her story so different? These are a few questions that fans have been left wondering.

Why is Supergirl a prisoner?

Sasha Calle’s Kara Zor-El (Image via DC)

In the DCEU, Kara Zor-El comes in as a replacement for Clark Kent. From what the narrative seems, it was Kara who was sent to Earth during the destruction of Krypton, but as soon as she arrived on Earth, she wasn’t found by a kind couple like Jonathan and Martha Kent. The government found her and locked her up to conduct experiments on her.

Since the movie is heavily based on the Flashpoint storyline from the comics, this particular event is also inspired by that storyline. In the comics, when Barry altered the timeline, Clark Kent was never brought up in Smallville by his human parents. He was caught by the government and was constantly experimented upon.

Superman in Flashpoint Paradox (Image via DC)

Not getting nourished by Earth’s yellow sun, his body never grew properly, and his powers never reached their full potential. Now, we’re seeing something similar with DCEU’s Kara Zor-El.

In this new timeline, Zod only arrives on Earth now. So to protect Earth from him, Batman and the two Barry Allens go to release Clark Kent from the prison he has been caught up in. But they end up finding Kara over there. After being released, she’d be the one to fight Zod and his forces in the film’s final battle.

How Supergirl’s story is different from the comics

Sasha Calle and Melissa Benoist (Image via Getty, DC)

There are multiple comic origins of Supergirl, but the one that stays constant is that she is the daughter of Superman's uncle Zor-El and his wife, Alura. Being the cousin sister of Kal-El, she was sent to Earth to protect him. However, her pod was knocked off course, and she remained in suspended animation so her body did not age.

By the time she arrived on Earth, years had passed, and Clark Kent had already become Superman. So even though Kara is older than her cousin, she looks much younger. Instead of getting guidance and protection from her, Superman ends up guiding her as she settles on Earth.

Sasha Calle (Left) and Lara Lane-Kent from Injustice (Image via Getty, DC)

In the DCEU, the story seems to be very different. Sasha Calle is playing an alternate-universe version of Supergirl instead of the classic version that coexists with Clark Kent. Instead of the blonde Kryptonian girl, DCEU’s Supergirl carries a short black-haired look because she has been inspired by Lara Lane-Kent from the Injustice Gods Among Us storyline.

In that multiversal story, she hails from a universe where Lara is Superman’s daughter from a different universe. There she was active as a superhero alongside her father. In the DCEU, however, only her look and suit are similar to Lara's, and her actual name is Kara.

Supergirl makes her theatrical debut in The Flash, which will release on June 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes