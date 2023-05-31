The Flash’s leaked post-credits scene makes things more confusing for DCU’s future

The Flash is a film that has gone through a lot behind the scenes. Andy Muschietti was hired in mid-2019. Since then, there has been a lot of drama related to Ezra Miller, changes in the story due to the hiring of new studio heads, a semi-reboot of the DCU, and so on. So, The Flash kept getting delayed, and its ending and final scenes have also been altered.

While critics, fans, and celebrities are raving about the final version of the film, many of them still haven’t seen it completely, as Warner Bros. did not play its end credits scene(s) at any of the exclusive screenings till now. But according to the latest scoop, the end credits scene of The Flash may have been leaked already.

The leaked post-credits scene of The Flash

CanWeGetSomeToast @CanWeGetToast #TheFlash ’s FINALIZED end credits scene shows Arthur and Barry talking in a bar about Batman, seemingly putting an end to the Snyderverse. #TheFlash’s FINALIZED end credits scene shows Arthur and Barry talking in a bar about Batman, seemingly putting an end to the Snyderverse. https://t.co/rU4XE67cTl

As per Twitter scooper CanWeGetSomeToast (another account of MyTimetoShineHello), the scene that plays after the credits roll will feature Jason Momoa’s Aquaman alongside Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen. They’ll reunite in the DCU after their Peacemaker cameo, and we’ll hear them talking about Batman, played by George Clooney.

CanWeGetSomeToast is an established scooper with reliable sources, but we still need to take this leak with a grain of salt. However, this scene will confuse many if it turns out to be true. Firstly, it confirms that Jason Momoa’s Aquaman will stick around in the DCU.

But it also confirms what Andy Muschietti recently stated when he was asked about Ezra Miller’s future beyond the latest Flash movie. He claimed that if The Flash 2 happens, then Miller will continue to play Barry Allen. While many fans want the character to be recast, showing Miller’s Barry in the final scene of the film clearly confirms what Muschietti had said.

George Clooney and Ezra Miller (Image via DC)

However, the confusing element in the scene involves Batman. James Gunn stated that the upcoming Flash movie will reboot the old DCEU into the new DCU. So, if Clooney shows up in the final scene, will he be the new Batman that Gunn will cast in the future?

Probably not, as this scene is supposed to be a gag. So, Barry may have ended up on an alternate Earth here, and the Arthur Curry variant he’ll be seen talking to could be a variant as he exists in George Clooney’s Batman universe.

The original post-credits scene of The Flash

Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne (Image via DC)

Before James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired, Walter Hamada was in charge, and he planned for Michael Keaton to be the permanent Batman of the DCEU. He would have appeared in the Batgirl movie as well, following Ezra Miller's upcoming Flash movie. But that movie was canceled, and Gunn and Safran reportedly had the whole ending of the movie changed.

But originally, Walter Hamada also had a plan for Ben Affleck’s Batman to return in the post-credits scene. While Keaton’s Bruce would have stayed in the DCEU, Affleck’s Bruce Wayne would have been stuck somewhere in the multiverse along with other DCEU characters. It would have been up to Barry Allen to save them in the sequel to the latest Flash movie.

However, this ending has now been left on the cutting room floor, as James Gunn will introduce a new Batman.

The Flash hits theaters on June 16.

