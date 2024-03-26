The Marvels Steelbook: Everything to know

The Marvels arrived on digital platforms on January 16, 2024 and on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD. The Steelbooks were released in February 2024. The movie had a theatrical release in November 2023, and its digital and streaming rights were scheduled from January 2024 onwards.

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels is part of the Phase 5 of the MCU. The movie initially was not slated for an IMAX release, as it was clashing with Dune: Part Two. However, the latter got delayed by the Hollywood strikes and pushed its release to March 2024, affording an IMAX release for The Marvels besides in ScreenX and 4DX.

The Samuel L Jackson and Brie Larson movie presents the three leads of Captain Marvel-Carol Danvers, Ms. Marvel-Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau. While the movie did not do very well in the theatres, the streaming and digital receptions have been better.

The Marvels Steelbooks: When, how and more information

The Marvels Steelbooks were available on many platforms like Walmart, Amazon and iMusic. While it's not yet available on BestBuy, it's expected to be soon, as BestBuy has been selling MCU movies till now.

The Steelbooks of the title was made available on Walmart on February 19, 2024, under the action and science fiction genre. The copy is marked 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray and is in 4K widescreen format. The movie is in the original language, English, and provides subtitles in other languages.

The package includes two discs weighing more than a hundred grams with dimensions approximately 14 x 17.5 x 1.6 cm. The disc is priced around £35 or $40, but Amazon is offering it for $60 and €50.59.

The Steelbook version comes with extra features of two featurettes, gag reels, deleted scenes and an audio commentary.

The audio commentary presents director Nia DaCosta discussing the movie with VFX Supervisor Tara DeMarco. The gag reel features hilarious outtakes of the cast and crew on the filming set.

The two featurettes are Entangled, which showcases the vast production and Marvel’s musical number, and The Production Diaries, which presents behind-the-scenes stories, anecdotes and candid moments in the lively set.

Some of the deleted scenes in The Marvels Steelbook are The Chase, where Ty-rone chases Kamala, Space Yoga, when Muneeba teaches yoga to an exasperated Nick Fury, a brainstorming scene of the three leads on solutions on Aladna, and Kamala on Carol’s ship after a switch.

The Marvels: Marketing and public reception

The marketing for the movie started in 2022, which included the appearances of the three leads at D23 Expo and a teaser trailer featuring the Beastie Boys song, Intergalactic. However, the promotions were affected by the SAG-AFTRA strikes and director DaCosta had to promote the movie singlehandedly.

While the box office reception of the movie has not been promising, as it fell much short of breaking even, the critical response has been more favorable. Metacritic termed it a “mixed reviews,” while Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 62% approval rating.

Moreover, while the jumbled plot and tonal shifts were some of the flaws, the performances have been largely praised. The chemistry between the three leads and the intimate style of storytelling from DaCosta are the positive points of the movie.

A quick summary of The Marvels

The story follows an entanglement of three superheroes belonging to different parts of the universe. The new Kree leader Dar-Benn uses one of the Quantum Bands to force open a jump point after her home world Hala is destroyed.

The forcible jump point creates an anomaly in the space network leading to another jump point. As Monica Rambeau investigates the jump point near Nick Fury’s space station, Carol Danvers investigates the one Dar-Benn created.

As they touch the jump points at the same time, they teleport across space, along with Kamala Khan who wears the other Quantum Band. While Monica lands in Danvers’ place, Kamala arrives at S.A.B.E.R station and Carol finds herself in Kamala’s house. The three have to fight off Kree to return to their original places.

Learning about the quantum entanglement, the three team together as “The Marvels”, and fight Dar-Benn. However, Dar-Benn is destroyed as a consequence of an attempt to use both bands, after stealing Kamala’s.

Kamala helps Carol provide power to Monica who goes on to seal the ruptured jump points. However, she remains stranded on the other side in a parallel universe. As Carol goes to Hala to try and revive the planet, Kamala returns home to form a new group reaching out to Kate Bishop.

The Marvels Steelbooks are currently sold out at Walmart and only limited stock is available with Amazon and iMusic. Interested fans may check out other options to buy the same.