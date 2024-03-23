The Penguin on Max: Full cast and character list

The official teaser for the much-awaited The Penguin was recently released online, thus adding to the excitement surrounding the title that will see Colin Farrell as Oz Cobblepot. The Max limited series will focus on Cobblepot's rise to power and will also star Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, and Michael Kelly as Johnny Vitti.

The supporting cast revealed sox far includes stars such as Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, and Rhenzy Feliz. The official synopsis of the title reads:

"Following the events of 'The Batman,' Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, makes a play to grab the reigns of the crime world in Gotham."

The Penguin is set to release in the fall of 2024 on Max.

The Penguin on Max: Full cast and characters list

1) Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot or Penguin

The Penguin marks the return of Golden Globe winner Colin Farrell as the titular character. After his appearance in Matt Reeves' The Batman, the character became a fan favorite, thus leading to heaps of excitement about the independent limited series.

The teaser showcases the Penguin's struggle to gain more power in the city after the events feature in The Batman. Farrell was the first cast member to be announced and fans are eager to see him on screen again.

The actor has made a name for himself in the film industry and has won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Ray in Martin McDonagh's comedy In Bruges. He is also popularly known for his roles in After Yang, Thirteen Lives, and The Banshees of Inisherin.

2) Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone

Cristin Milioti, popularly known for her role in How I Met Your Mother, takes on the role of the previous crimelord Carmine Falcone's villainous daughter, Sofia Falcone. She goes up against Cobblepot to gain control of the criminal underworld in Gotham City, adding to the complexity of the narrative.

Sofia Falcone played a key role in Batman: The Long Halloween, a comic that the Reeves' universe draws inspiration from.

The American actor is known for her portrayal of Teresa Petrillo Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street, Sarah Wilder in Palm Springs, and Betsy Solverson in Fargo. She also played pivotal roles in The Resort, It Had to Be You, A to Z, and more.

3) Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni

The Shawshank Redemption actor, Clancy Brown, is all set to play the role of Salvatore Maroni - the mob boss in Gotham City. Popularly known as The Boss, Maroni was behind the drug Drops that earlier turned into an epidemic.

The American actor has been playing integral roles in television series and films since 1980 and has voiced supervillain Lex Luthor in DC animated projects as well. He has also been a part of Marvel's Daredevil and The Punisher.

4) Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone

Michael Zegen, the American actor, plays the role of Carmine's son and Sofia's brother Michael Zegen. He is known as the Holiday Killer, a serial killer who appears in Batman: The Long Halloween and Batman: Dark Victory.

Zegen earlier starred in The Sopranos and also played a recurring role as Damien Keefe in Rescue Me (2004-2011). He won two Screen Actors Guild awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for his role as Joel Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

5) Michael Kelly as Johnny Vitti

Popularly known for his role as Doug Stamper in House of Cards, Michael Kelly brings Johnny Vitti to life in the upcoming Max series. Johnny Vitti is the nephew of Carmine Falcone who serves as a part of his gang.

Apart from his role as CIA Agent Mike November in the Prime Video thriller Jack Ryan, Kelly has also acted in Criminal Minds, The Adjustment Bureau, and Now You See Me.

The Penguin also features Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse), Deirdre O’Connell (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), and Rhenzy Feliz (The Tender Bar) in supporting roles.

The title is set to release in the Fall of this year and an announcement about the exact release date of the limited series is currently awaited.