Ultimate Black Panther: From plot to release date, everything to know about the upcoming comics

Comic enthusiasts are set to receive Ultimate Black Panther, which will portray the classic Marvel superhero in a new light. Spun out of Jonathan Hickman's new Ultimate Marvel universe, the series, set to be released in February, aims to take fans back to Wakanda to set a new status quo for the titular character.

Ultimate Black Panther will be the second series set in the Ultimate Marvel universe. It will follow Ultimate Spider-Man and take inspiration from Black Panther's vast history, as well as the recent Ryan Coogler films that have further popularized the character.

Ultimate Black Panther to be a bold new take on T'Challa

The original Ultimate universe imprint, which ran from 2000 to 2015, focused on reintroducing classic Marvel heroes and telling new stories that wouldn't be bogged down by years of continuity. However, the new Ultimate universe created by Jonathan Hickman is setting out to do something different.

The universe was created by the Maker, an evil Reed Richards, who went back in time to make sure that superheroes never existed. Now, a young Tony Stark has taken it upon himself to go around and make things right. It's during this time that Ultimate Black Panther will take place.

The comics will be written by Bryan Hill (Blade and Killmonger) with artwork done by Stefano Caselli (X-Men Red and Avengers). Fans will see a Wakanda with internal debates about whether they should take part in the global stage or not - a plot element that definitely seems to be inspired by the Black Panther films.

The comics will see Khonshu and Ra - who together are known as Moon Knight - expand their control in Africa by being extremely brutal. This will cause Black Panther to come out and protect his country while also bringing his people out of the shadows. Alongside T'Chall, Ultimate Black Panther will also feature Storm, Okoye, Killmonger, and more.

Just like Ultimate Spider-Man that came out before it, Ultimate Black Panther will also aim to establish a new status quo for the character. Considering the new Ultimate universe presents these classic characters in an almost "What If...?" scenario, it will be interesting to see exactly how Black Panther is reinterpreted here.

Talking about the story, writer Bryan Hill had this to say, per Marvel:

"I was invigorated by this opportunity because in addition to my immense respect for Jonathan Hickman’s detailed storytelling, the idea of shepherding this bold new take on Black Panther in this event gives me a platform to do the kind of broad, epic, storytelling I’ve always wanted to do in comics."

Hill also mentioned his main inspirations for the story:

“My influences range from the history of BLACK PANTHER comics to Ryan Coogler’s incredible work with the recent films, to Frank Herbert’s worldbuilding capacity of Dune."

Alongside Ultimate Spider-Man and Black Panther, fans are also set to get Ultimate X-Men. These three titles will spearhead the new Ultimate universe.

You can check out Ultimate Black Panther when it arrives on February 7, 2024.