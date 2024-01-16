Ultimate X-Men: From plot to release date, everything to know about the upcoming comics

Ultimate X-Men is set to arrive on the heels of the new Ultimate Marvel Universe. The comic series will present the classic superhero team in a new light and establish a new set of mutants that we have never seen before. In a way, you can expect it to change the status quo of the classic Marvel team.

Ultimate X-Men, handled by writer and artist Peach Momoko, will be the third comic set in Jonathan Hickman's new Ultimate Marvel Universe. It will follow titles like Ultimate Spider-Man and Ultimate Black Panther.

Ultimate X-Men to feature Amor and Maystorm

This new Ultimate X-Men won't have anything in common with the previous team with the same name, which came during the original run of the comic imprint. The original Ultimate universe ran from 2000 to 2015 and spun out stories that aimed to reintroduce the classic Marvel characters while not being bogged down by continuity. However, their original status quo was still maintained.

In the new Ultimate Marvel Universe created by Jonathan Hickman, we saw the Maker - an evil Reed Richards - travel back in time to stop superheroes from ever existing in the first place. Now, since the Maker went missing, a young Tony Stark took it upon himself to set things right. This acts as the catalyst for many of these new Ultimate stories.

Coming from writer and artist Peack Momoko, Ultimate X-Men will take us all the way to Japan and focus on Hisako Ichiki (better known as Armor in the comics). The story will see her just wanting to live a normal life, but due to rumblings in Japan about beings with powers, it looks like that peace will be cut short.

Alongside Armor, the comic series will also feature a brand new X-Men team - the likes of which we have never seen before. One of the members will be Maystorm, an original character created by Peach Momoko herself.

Maystorm was a part of the X-Men #27 New Champions Variant Cover, which saw industry specialists try their own hands at creating new superheroes. Momoko brought forward a take on a protege for Storm. With the character making a leap from cover to page, it surely will be interesting to see what Maystorm is like.

Momoko had this to say about Maystorm:

“I was very surprised, excited, and happy that Marvel allowed me to introduce Maystorm in ULTIMATE X-MEN."

She added:

“She was made only for the New Champions variant cover program. I really liked her design and wanted to tell her story... but didn’t think I would get the opportunity this fast!”

Alongside Momoko's new project, you can check out Ultimate Spider-Man #1, which is out in stores now. You can also look forward to Ultimate Black Panther, which will be released on February 7, 2024.

Ultimate X-Men #1 hits stores on March 6, 2024.