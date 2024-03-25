Under the Bridge starring Lily Gladstone drops first trailer giving a glimpse at true-crime drama

Under the Bridge, an upcoming limited series on Hulu, just received its first trailer ahead of the proposed premiere date in April. The series, which is adapted from Rebecca Godfrey's best-selling novel of the same name, will see Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone lead the series alongside Riley Keough.

The first trailer depicts a complex case with great subtlety and style. From the haunting soundtrack to the slow-motion montage of various scenes, both at the beginning and the end of the trailer, everything in the trailer invokes a great sense of mystery and thrill, along with a feeling of innate realism.

The series will also feature Vritika Gupta as Reena Virk, who will take center stage in the case that is based on a true story. It is set to premiere on April 17, 2024, on Hulu, with two episodes on the first day.

Under the Bridge trailer: A smart attempt at blending reality, literature, and cinema

While adapting real stories or books based on real stories is hardly new for Hulu, which has seen good success rates with shows like Under the Banner of Heaven and The Dropout, the trailer for Under the Bridge seems to indicate that this time there is an even better mix of the three elements: reality, literature, and cinema.

From the start of the trailer, the grave narrative, the slow-motion shot, and the evocative music track all put the viewer in the zone where the filmmakers want them. All this combined makes even the trailer stand out.

Aided by a star cast of Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough, the series soon reveals its primary plot, the mystery of a missing 14-year-old girl.

The official synopsis of the show, as released by Hulu, reads:

"Under the Bridge is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year old Reena Virk who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey and a local police officer, the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder — revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer."

The series additionally stars Chloe Guidry, Javon Walton, Izzy G., Aiyana Goodfellow, Ezra Faroque Khan, and Archie Panjabi, among others.

How many episodes will Under the Bridge have?

Under the Bridge will have eight episodes. It will not have another season either, as it is billed as a limited series. The first two episodes will be released together on April 17, 2024, on Hulu. Following this, there will be new episodes every week until the finale on May 29, 2024.

Stay tuned for more updates.