“Want Kirby or Comer”: Fans go to war to pick the next Sue Storm for Fantastic Four

After Adam Driver’s Reed Richards update took the internet by storm, fans are left wondering about who could play Sue Storm in MCU’s Fantastic Four. While Driver decides what he needs to do with Marvel's Mr. Fantastic offer, the names of Vanessa Kirby, Jodie Comer, Mila Kunis, and Allison Williams have also come up for the role of Invisible Woman, courtesy of industry insider Grace Randolph.

As of now, Sue Storm has not been cast and nothing is official. But after Randolph’s rumor, MCU fans have already started to pick their Sue Storm out of the four big-name actresses in the run.

Most of them are voting for Vanessa Kirby, but Jodie Comer also gets the support to join the MCU.

MCU fans pick their choice for Sue Storm in Fantastic Four

All four actresses mentioned by Grace Randolph are proven talents in the industry. But if Adam Driver is going to be MCU’s Reed Richards, then it’s important for Marvel to pick an actress whose chemistry with Driver would be spot on.

For that reason, Randolph herself picked Vanessa Kirby. But the following fan reactions show who they want for the part:

Grace Randolph @GraceRandolph I think if they go with Driver, Kirby is the best match I think if they go with Driver, Kirby is the best match

Alyssa Lopez @AlyssaLopez92



I can see the surface type, but very different vibes at play here, so that’s interesting.



If Driver is Reed, Kirby is best choice to balance him out.



I would also note the Girls connection with Williams (for good or bad 🤷‍♀️). @GraceRandolph My order would be Kirby, Comer, Williams, Kunis.I can see the surface type, but very different vibes at play here, so that’s interesting.If Driver is Reed, Kirby is best choice to balance him out.I would also note the Girls connection with Williams (for good or bad 🤷‍♀️). @GraceRandolph My order would be Kirby, Comer, Williams, Kunis.I can see the surface type, but very different vibes at play here, so that’s interesting. If Driver is Reed, Kirby is best choice to balance him out.I would also note the Girls connection with Williams (for good or bad 🤷‍♀️).

So, a majority of votes have gone to Vanessa Kirby, as Jodie Comer seems to be the second pick here. But both of them could be great for the part.

Comer’s name has been rumored and fancast for Sue Storm for a while now. She certainly has the looks to pull off Sue Storm.

Her performance in Free Guy alongside MCU’s Deadpool Ryan Reynolds is proof that she is great with action movie roles. She is also known for roles in films such as The Last Duel and Killing Eve.

Vanessa Kirby in Mission: Impossible – Fallout (Image via Paramount)

But as mentioned by Grace, Vanessa Kirby could balance out Adam Driver’s nerdiness with her beauty and acting chops. Her roles in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Hobbs & Shaw, and The Crown would deem her worthy of the part.

Mila Kunis and Allison Williams are talented names, but it would surprise many if they were picked. Williams could be on Marvel’s radar as she has already starred alongside Adam Driver in Girls. But she might not be picked over Comer or Kirby as the cast of Fantastic Four will need some bigger names!

Why Fantastic Four needs all familiar actors

Concept Art of Adam Driver as Reed Richards

If Adam Driver is about to join the Fantastic Four reboot, then the movie would surely need other familiar actors to take on the roles of Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grim.

On top of that, Doctor Doom’s casting would have to be one of the top-draw A-Listers from the industry. That’s how more fans would be willing to give Fantastic Four a go.

History has shown that Adam Driver alone is not the biggest box office draw. But he worked in Star Wars because of the popular IP and other bigger names being involved in the trilogy. So, Disney would have to apply a similar formula for the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot.

Directed by Matt Shakman, Fantastic Four hits theaters on February 14, 2025.

Poll : 0 votes