Was Jane Foster blipped? Thor: Love and Thunder official trailer hints at her being dusted

The new trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder has offered us a deluge of details to ponder. A specific scene between Thor and Jane Foster reveals that Jane Foster might have been blipped. While a lot of the characters were blipped in Avengers: Infinity War, we still don't know the full effect of the destruction Thanos caused.

The clever hypothesis was curated by fans after watching the new trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder. Marvel has always had intriguing plotlines in its films, and while the rumor has yet to be confirmed, it has made fans more more excited for the upcoming film.

Did Thanos blip Jane Foster?

Thanos was successful in making half of the planet vanish. A single snap resulted in the quiet death of many of our favorite characters. Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Wanda Maximoff, Black Panther, Peter Quill, Bucky Barnes, and several other characters were victims of the incident.

The surviving Avengers attempted to reverse Thanos' actions. They even saved the universe, as the plan had the potential to save the entire cosmos. However, many of our favorite characters perished as a result. Fans were distraught at the end of Avengers: Endgame; it was difficult to process the deaths of characters such as Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff.

Found out about this one today!! In case you didn't know, the "Blip" from Avengers: Infinity War has its own dedicated Wikipedia page (THE OFFICIAL one, not a fan wiki or wikia), citing the details of this fictional event and its (somewhat light) societal and scholarly impact.Found out about this one today!! https://t.co/HqWQyf5oWT

Thor, along with the rest of the survivors, was one of the primary characters who survived to face the burden of the enormous loss. The agony was too much for him to bear. The hero even left his title as the King of Asgard (officially conferring it upon Valkyrie) to go on a spiritual journey of recovery after the incident.

Great Laminator @GreatLaminator @eavoss The line where Jane Foster says "how long has it been, 3-4 years" is kind of depressing. The difference between her estimate and Thor's is the Blip's length. Just adds more to Thor's tragic story. @eavoss The line where Jane Foster says "how long has it been, 3-4 years" is kind of depressing. The difference between her estimate and Thor's is the Blip's length. Just adds more to Thor's tragic story.

While we thought we knew every aftermath of the incident, the new trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder might've suggested otherwise. In a scene where Thor and Jane Foster discuss how long it has been since their last encounter, Foster believes it has been three to four years, but Thor corrects her by saying:

"Eight years, seven months, and six days, give or take."

Thanos' blip lasted five years, and the disparity between Foster's assumption and the actual period centers around it. The scene has made fans wonder if she was blipped like the rest of the characters who lost five years in the event. Only time can tell if the theory is true, and what Jane and Thor think about it.

Fans have to wait a little longer to discover if the scene was hinting at another character who was blipped due to Thanos' actions. While the theory offers another explanation for Thor's anguish in the films, it has yet to be proven correct. Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in theaters on July 8th, 2022, and we can't wait to see what it brings to the table.

