Was Lil Mosey in Avatar 2? Explained

After memes of Lil Mosey being in Avatar 2 surfaced on the internet. Fans were wondering if the Blueberry Faygo rapper was ever in 2022's highest grossing film.

At the global box-office, James Cameron's sequel to the 2009 hit Avatar currently sits at $1.517 billion. The narrative sees several older actors reprising their roles, joined by a new cast as Jake Sully and his family unite with the Metkayina.

However, James Cameron's film garnered a bit more extra attention from fans and audiences thanks to the memes regarding Mosey and his supposed appearance in Avatar 2 making waves on the internet. Was Lil Mosey in Avatar 2? Read on to find out.

Did Lil Mosey have a part in Avatar 2?

Lil Mosey (image via Jeremy Deputat/Getty Images)

Memes about Lil Mosey being in Avatar 2 have made their way online and fans are certain that the musician had a minor role in the film. Many moviegoers and fans strongly believe that the Blueberry Faygo rapper portrayed Rotxo, who is one of the children of Kate Winslet's Ronal and Cliff Curtis' Tonowari, because of the character's striking resemblance to Mosey, having his curly hair and face shape.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts and astonishment on what they believe is the rapper's supposed presence in the film.

RapCentury @RapCentury_ Lil Mosey was spotted in the new Avatar 2 movie Lil Mosey was spotted in the new Avatar 2 movie 😭💀 https://t.co/Yc7iRBcUww

FUWPO @fuwpo_ bro no way lil mosey was in avatar 2 bro no way lil mosey was in avatar 2 😭😭 https://t.co/kePnIgNYC2

After the memes began trending, the rapper himself joined in on the fun. Lil Mosey took to TikTok and joked in a reel, saying this:

"I was tryna keep my acting on the low but y'all got me."

One burning question still remains. Was Lil Mosey in Avatar 2? Was he really in the film?

The answer is no. The memes did not confirm anything and were ultimately just fans speculating and getting a kick out of something hilarious. Because if one looks at the cast list of Avatar 2, Mosey had no role in the film and Rotxo was played by New Zealand Maori actor, Duane Wichman-Evans.

Thus, Mosey's appearance in Avatar 2 was ultimately only the result of exaggerated fan speculations. When Avatar 2 was released, one of the most popular web search trends was Mosey's look.

On an important note, Lil Mosey is currently embroiled in controversy. The 20 year-old rapper is charged with second-degree r**e, which was levied against him in April 2021. Mosey is currently released on bail and his trial is expected to occur in February 2023.

Despite the disappointment of his followers who learned the truth, it was a good thing that Mosey had no involvement with Avatar 2 since the controversy he was involved in would have left a lasting impression on James Cameron's movie.

Will Lil Mosey be in Avatar 3? Information on the threequel

Concept Art of N'avi riding through fire (image via 20th Century Studios)

It is currently unknown as to whether the controversial rapper will be in Avatar 3 or the installments after it. It is possible that James Cameron and Disney may not ever want to associate themselves with the rapper in any shape or form owing to the controversy currently surrounding him.

Avatar 3 or Avatar: The Seed Bearer, according to James Cameron, will feature an antagonist race of Fire-based N'avi and the Ash People. After the news made waves online, many fans, particularly fans of the popular animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender, criticized Cameron for supposedly taking ideas from the show, which featured a narrative focused on nations embodying a particular element such as Water, Earth, Fire and Air.

Fans may have a point as Cameron featured Water-based N'avi or Metkayina in Avatar 2 and will reportedly feature fire-based N'avi or "Ash People" in Avatar 3.

Giancarlo Volpe, one of the creators of The Last Airbender, joined in on the discussions, stating that their show was originally called Avatar but had to change the title as Cameron procured the rights to that name. He jokingly tweeted:

Giancarlo Volpe @Giancarlo_Volpe In 2004 we learned that we had to change the name of our show from “Avatar” to “Avatar the Last Airbender” because James Cameron already had the rights to a movie called Avatar.



Now the sequel is called “The Way of Water.”



If part 3 is called “The Firebending Masters” we riot In 2004 we learned that we had to change the name of our show from “Avatar” to “Avatar the Last Airbender” because James Cameron already had the rights to a movie called Avatar.Now the sequel is called “The Way of Water.”If part 3 is called “The Firebending Masters” we riot

If Volpe has joined in and shared his thoughts, Cameron needs to be really careful that his Avatar franchise does not become a pale imitation of what the animated series has already offered. The director will need to add his own unique spin to his stories in that regard.

