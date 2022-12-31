Avatar 2 cast: Full list of every important character

Avatar 2, which was released on December 16 recently, crossed the $1 billion mark, currently sitting at $1.101 billion at the box office at the time of writing. The sequel to 2009's hit film Avatar featured returning characters as well as a whole slew of new ones.

The second installment is set around 15 years after the events of the original, featuring Jake Sully, his wife Neytiri, and their family struggling to survive against the onslaught of the Sky People, in particular the vengeful Miles Quarritch and his fellow soldiers.

Jake, seeking to protect his family, takes refuge with the Metkayina, who are water-based N'avi, and learns their way of life.

Disclaimer: This list contains spoilers for Avatar 2.

From Neytiri to Kiri: Avatar 2 cast members and their characters

1) Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington)

Jake Sully played by Sam Worthington (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Jake Sully, the protagonist of Avatar, returns once again as the primary character of Avatar 2, with actor Sam Worthington reprising his role. In the film, he tries his best to protect his family from the threat posed by the Resources Development Administration (RDA), in particular Colonel Miles Quarritch and his soldiers. The former is reborn as a Recombinant, who has the same features and characteristics like the N'avi.

Also serving as a focus in the film is Jake and his relationship with his wife Neytiri and their children -- Neteyam, L'oak, and Tuk. He also has a parental relationship with Kiri, who is his adoptive daughter.

2) Neytiri (played by Zoe Saldana)

Neytiri played by Zoe Saldana (Image via 20th Century Studios/GettyImages)

N'avi warrior Jake's love interest and mate Neytiri also returns from the first film. She is now the mother of Jake's three children and the adoptive mother of Kiri.

The film sees Neytiri trying to get Jake to be less hard on his children and cope with leaving her homeland, the lush forests of Pandora, all the while struggling alongside her family against the might of Quarritch and his men.

3) Kiri (played by Sigourney Weaver)

Kiri played by Sigourney Weaver (Image via 20th Century Studios/iMDb)

Kiri is the first new character to be introduced on Avatar 2. She is played by Sigourney Weaver, who previously portrayed Dr. Grace Augustine in the first film. The character was killed during the events of the first film when the RDA invaded Pandora.

In the film, Kiri is Grace's biological daughter and Jake and Neytiri's adoptive daughter. Throughout the film, viewers see her struggle with her identity amongst N'avi community, her spiritual connection to Eywa, and her friendship with Spider, the estranged son of Quarritch.

4) Miles Quarritch (played by Stephen Lang)

Miles Quarritch played by Stephen Lang (Image via 20th Century Studios/iMDb)

Miles Quarritch returns from the first film once again as the primary antagonist, with actor Stephen Lang reprising his role. It is, however, in a completely different way. The character, following his death at Jake's hands at the end of the first film, is reborn as a Recombinant, where he has the same features and looks exactly like the N'avi.

In the film, Quarritch spends the better part of it tracking down Jake Sully, who he wants to take revenge on for his previous defeat. He also learns of the existence of his son Spider and tries to familiarize himself with the boy in addition to keeping him hostage.

5) L'oak (played by Britain Dalton)

L'oak played by Britain Dalton (Image via 20th Century Studios/iMDb)

L'oak is one of the new characters introduced in Avatar 2, played by actor Britain Dalton. He is Jake and Neytiri's youngest son and is also one of the central characters in the story.

In the film, viewers see L'oak try to gain approval from his father, who he believes does not understand him, compared to his older brother Neteyam. They also follow L'oak as he befriends Tsireya and Aonung of the Metkayina and forms a bond with the Tulkun creature, Payakan.

6) Neteyam (played by Jamie Flatters)

Neteyam played by Jamie Flatters (Image via 20th Century Studios/iMDb)

Neteyam is another new character introduced in the film. He is Jake and Neytiri's oldest son and throughout the film, it seems like he is the former's favorite child. He often takes the heat for his younger brother L'oak whenever he gets into trouble against their father's wishes.

Neteyam is also the first and only major character to die in the film. He is fatally shot while saving his siblings L'oak and Tuk as well as Tsireya from Miles Quarritch and his men.

7) Spider (played by Jack Champion)

Spider played by Jack Champion (Image via 20th Century Studios/iMDb)

Spider is another new character introduced in Avatar 2. His birth name is Miles Socorro and he is the son of Miles Quarritch, who was born on Hell's Gate, the human base in Pandora and was adopted by Jake and Neytiri following his father's death in the first film.

In the film, viewers see him developing a close friendship with Kiri and L'oak, while also struggling in a different way to find his identity amongst the N'avi. Early on in the sequel, he is captured by Quarritch and for the better part remains a hostage who is forced to lead his father and his men to Jake Sully and his family.

8) Tonowari (played by Cliff Curtis)

Tonowari played by Cliff Curtis (Image via 20th Century Studios/iMDb)

Tonowari is one of the new characters in Avatar 2. He is the chief and leader of the Metkayina tribe or water-based N'avi, husband of Ronal, and father of Aonung and Tsireya. He offers Jake Sully and his family refuge in the Metkayina reef after Miles Quarritch and his men begin hunting them down. He then trains Jake in the ways of the Metkayina tribe.

At the end of the film, Tonowari and his fellow tribesmen decide to go after Miles Quarritch after his daughter is kidnapped alongside L'oak and Tuk, only for Jake to stop him, telling him it is not his fight.

9) Ronal (played by Kate Winslet)

Ronal portrayed by Kate Winslet (Image via 20th Century Studios/iMDb)

Ronal is one of the new characters of the franchise introduced in Avatar 2 and is portrayed by actor Kate Winslet, who reunites with director James Cameron 25 years following Titanic. In the film, she is the wife of tribal leader Tonowari and is pregnant with her youngest child.

Ronal is at first against Jake Sully and his family taking refuge with them, but eventually let them do so on the urging of her husband. She later helps in their training as well.

10) Aonung (played by Filip Geljo)

Aonung played by Filip Geljo in Avatar 2 (Image via 20th Century Studios/iMDb)

Aonung is another new character introduced in Avatar 2. He is the son of Tonowari and Ronal, as well as the older brother of Tsireya.

For a better part of the film, he forms a bitter rivalry with L'oak, until they become friends following a dangerous prank initiated by Aonung, for which L'oak takes the blame.

11) Tsireya (played by Bailey Bass)

Tsireya played by Bailey Bass (Image via 20th Century Studios/iMDB)

Tsireya is a new character in Avatar 2. She is Tonowari and Ronal's daughter, as well as Aonung's sister, who befriends and trains L'oak, who is hinted to have an attraction to her.

She tries to get her brother and his friends to stop bullying L'oak and Kiri. She is also the only one to empathize with L'oak, who shares with her his frustrations of being looked down upon by the N'avi and his father.

At the end of the film, she, Loak, and the latter's sister Tuktirey are captured by Quarritch and his men, with Neteyam coming to their rescue at the cost of his life.

12) Tuktirey (played by Trinity Jo-Li Bliss)

Tuktirey played by Trinity Jo-Bliss (Image via 20th Century Studios/iMDb)

Tuktirey (Tuk) is a new character introduced in Avatar 2. She is Jake and Neytiri's youngest child and only daughter.

Compared to her older brothers Neteyam and L'oak, however, she plays a relatively minor role, only becoming important at the end of the film when she is captured by Miles Quarritch and his men alongside L'oak and Tsireya, with Neteyam coming to their rescue.

13) Captain Mick Scoresby (played by Brendan Cowell)

Mick Scoresby played by Brendan Cowell in Avatar 2 (Image via 20th Century Studios/Twitter)

Mick Scoresby is another new character introduced in Avatar 2 and is played by actor Brendan Cowell. In the film, he is the head of a private sector marine hunting vessel on Pandora and is allied with Miles Quarritch.

At the end of the film, he is killed by Payakan, alongside Dr. Ian Garvin.

14) Dr. Ian Garvin (played by Jemaine Clement)

Ian Garvin played by Jemaine Clement (Image via 20th Century Studios/Wegotthiscovered)

Ian Garvin is another new character introduced to the franchise in Avatar 2. In the film, he is a marine biologist who uses his expertise to help Scoresby, RDA, Quarritch, and his team in their endeavors.

At the end of the film, he along with Scoresby and some RDA soldiers are killed by Payakan.

15) General Frances Ardmore (played by Edie Falco)

General Ardmore played by Edie Falco in Avatar 2 (Image via 20th Century Studios/iMDb)

Edie Falco plays General Frances Ardmore in Avatar 2. In the film, she is a high-ranking general and official associated with the Resources Development Administration (RDA), helping them in their efforts to mine resources from Pandora.

At the end of the film, she is killed when Payakan floods the RDA's ship

Also reprising their roles from the first film are CCH Pounder as M'oat (Neytiri's mother), Joel David Moore as Dr. Norm Spellman, a human doctor allied with the N'avi, Dileep Rao as Dr. Max Patel, another human doctor allied with the N'avi, and Matt Gerald as Corporal Lyle Wainfleet, an RDA soldier under the command of Miles Quarritch.

