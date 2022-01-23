What will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be about?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will deliver a standalone story in the world made famous through film.

Based on the franchise created by iconic filmmaker James Cameron, Frontiers of Pandora will take players to a section of its world that has not yet been explored in other media.

Fans of the Avatar movie will be familiar with the beauty of Pandora, the different species found on it, and the troubles that come with being a native Na'vi. Players will take on the role of a Na'vi defending its home against the RDA.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a new, standalone story

Frontiers of Pandora takes place in the Western Frontier of the planet. This is a never-before-seen region of Pandora, bringing with it new creatures and, naturally, new threats.

Per Ubisoft:

Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.

It will be an open-world first-person action adventure that sees the Na'vi attempt to fight the RDA, or Resources Development Administration. This was the antagonist group in the film.

The RDA conducted environmentally harmful mining operations on Pandora, leading to a war between them and the native Na'vi. This may be the focus of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

It is unknown where on the timeline this game takes place compared to the movie, because the RDA were driven away. Frontiers of Pandora could be where the RDA returns or a different location where the war is taking place.

Regardless, the story could change at any time because Ubisoft CFO has been quoted that it "will be a very long game in terms of content delivered over many years."

This means there is potential for DLC, other types of missions, other locations, and plenty of surprise additions. It seems that the main goal will be the same as the film, however.

Players will be thrust into a war between the Na'vi and RDA. Their objective will be to prevent the RDA from ruining their home world of Pandora, protecting the environment and sending them packing.

