Who do you play as in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an action-adventure game set in the same universe as the movies. The alien world of Avatar brings plenty of opportunities for characters and stories, but fans will be tied to one player character.

In terms of possible factions for an open-world Avatar adventure, there are really only two different possibilities. Players could be thrown into the Human side of the war, or they could be a part of the ranks of the Na'vi. Fans of the movie will recognize the latter as the story's protagonists.

Playing as the Na'vi in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Based on the information available on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora so far, players will be thrown into the open world as a Na'vi character. Beyond that, information about the player's character is incredibly scarce.

The only confirmation is that the character will be part of a brand new story that can stand alone without needing the movie to back it up. Whether the character will appear in other games or the films is up in the air.

There are other details about the game and the story that are confirmed and can outline the game's trajectory. For starters, it is in the first person, and it doesn't seem like players will be able to swap between perspectives. In that first-person mode, users will be able to explore an entirely new aspect of Pandora in an open-world setting.

Other characters available in the game or as part of the story remain to be seen. Ubisoft has kept those details to a minimum, and gamers likely won't get any more information for a few months. But the premise of the story is already available.

What is the basis of the story for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Players will explore Pandora in new ways (Image via Ubisoft)

So far, the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora story appears to be centered around the idea of a frontier that players have yet to see in Pandora. In the game, players will travel to the western frontier, where the movie and subsequent stories have yet to explore in any real capacity.

Also Read Article Continues below

The main character will head there to stop the RDA faction who threaten it just like they do in the movies. Along the way, players will discover new parts of the land that were otherwise uncovered. In the coming months, Avatar fans may see more of the Pandora map.

Edited by Ravi Iyer