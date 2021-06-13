Avatar is one of the most successful movie franchises of all time, and it is once again coming to the smaller screen in video game form.

The last Avatar game was based around the movie in 2009. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be the latest installment as fans of the property eagerly await any news regarding the follow up films.

During Ubisoft Forward, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was revealed, and it looks absolutely beautiful. That is exactly what one would expect from a game set in the world of Pandora.

Everything we know about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora so far

Image via Ubisoft

The game is being developed by Massive Entertainment in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. It's going to be a first-person and action-adventure Avatar journey.

The game will be built using the most recent version of the Snowdrop engine, the same engine used for the Division series. It is arriving on the newest generation of consoles, PC, Stadia, and Luna.

Official screenshots for AVATAR: FRONTIERS OF PANDORA, the upcoming next-gen game developed by Ubisoft 🎮 #E32021 pic.twitter.com/pdtVgzctlo — LightCast (@LightCastPod) June 13, 2021

Players will take on the role of Na'vi in a standalone story different from any other Avatar media, such as films and books. The story will see players explore a never-before-seen part of Pandora, the Western Frontier.

Much like the Avatar films, humanity is coming to Pandora and pose a massive threat to the Na'vi. The world of Frontiers of Pandora will be a living and reactive world that players need to defend from the RDA.

An exact release date was not given, but Ubisoft did reveal that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be available some time in 2022. What season, quarter, or timeframe for 2022 is yet to be made available.

This is everything we know so far regarding this new Ubisoft title, but expect more information to be brought to light as 2021 progresses through the summer, fall, and winter.

For fans of the Avatar series, it will be well worth the wait as the first of four sequels are set to release in 2022. Frontiers of Pandora looks like a gorgeous open-world adventure.

Edited by suwaidfazal