“We’ve got a new Batmobile” — DC Relaunches Batman with Matt Fraction at the Helm and a Revamped Gotham

DC Comics is officially relaunching Batman this September with a new issue #1, marking the fourth renumbering in the series' 85-year history, as per dc.com. The relaunch will see Matt Fraction, known for his work on Hawkeye and Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen, taking over as writer, alongside artist Jorge Jiménez, who has previously worked on the character with writers like James Tynion IV and Chip Zdarsky.

The new Batman series will introduce several updates, including a redesigned blue and gray costume and a new Batmobile, as reported by Comicsbeat on February 20, 2025.

Jiménez is also set to reimagine Gotham City’s visual identity with subtle pop influences while retaining its traditional dark atmosphere. As stated by Fraction in dc.com on February 20, 2025, this run will present a “superhero-forward” version of Batman, with both new and returning characters.

Additionally, each issue will deliver self-contained yet interconnected stories. The relaunch follows the conclusion of Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee’s Hush sequel and aims to revitalize "the Dark Knight" for a modern audience.

Fraction and Jiménez, alongside Morey and Cowles, will debut a redesigned costume, an updated Batmobile, and a reimagined Gotham City in Batman #1

DC Comics confirms Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez will relaunch Batman with a new issue #1 in September, introducing a revamped Batsuit, Batmobile, and Gotham. This marks only the fourth renumbering in Batman’s 85-year history, following the conclusion of Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee’s Hush sequel, H2SH, which wraps up with Batman #163 in August, according to Polygon.

Fraction, who last worked on DC’s Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen, is stepping back into the DC Universe with Bruce Wayne’s most iconic role.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Batman. It was the first comic I ever read,” Fraction said, as quoted by dc.com on February 20, 2025.

He emphasized a “superhero-forward” approach, aiming to blend legacy elements with new additions, including both familiar and original characters.

Jorge Jiménez, who has previously illustrated the character during runs by Chip Zdarsky and James Tynion IV, will be reshaping Gotham City’s aesthetics. The artist is introducing a “slight pop influence” into Gotham’s visual identity while keeping its traditional dark and ominous tone, as noted by CBR on February 21, 2025.

Jiménez is also behind the updated Batsuit, which will prominently feature blue and gray tones, a nod to Bruce Wayne’s classic look but with modern refinements.

“For this new chapter, we’re crafting a revamped aesthetic, bringing back Batman’s blue suit in a definitive way,” Jiménez explained, according to comicsbeat.com, February 20, 2025.

The new Batmobile teased alongside the suit redesign, reflects the creative team’s intention to refresh the Dark Knight’s world while paying homage to its legacy. The creative team has also revealed that the new series will follow a structure of connected but self-contained stories, where each issue will present Bruce Wayne with new challenges, styles, and adversaries.

As cited by dc.com on February 20, 2025, Fraction highlighted why Bruce Wayne continues to resonate with readers across different mediums:

“Part of the reason Batman has lasted as long and has resonated as loudly as he has as a character is that he’s incredibly resilient..... He can be all kinds of things to all different people all at the same time — whether that’s in the comics or in animation or in movies."

The relaunch is part of DC’s broader publishing strategy for 2025, complementing other upcoming titles like Sophie Campbell’s new Supergirl series and Ryan North’s Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton miniseries, as mentioned Polygon on February 21, 2025.

However, the Night Vigilante remains the centerpiece of the publisher’s plans, with Bruce Wayne’s updated appearance, new vehicles, and the reimagined Gotham positioning the series for both long-time fans and new readers.

