Top 5 Batmobiles in Batman movies and TV shows

Batman is one of the most stylish superheroes to ever exist. Draped in black, with nifty gadgets stashed away in his belt, the larger-than-life superhero has stayed relevant and ahead of the fashion curve for over 80 years. Further adding to his overall appeal is the mean machine in which he drives around Gotham City - the Batmobile.

When the caped crusader is not jumping or gliding through the skylines of Gotham, he uses the Batmobile to traverse the long road. Be it chasing the bad guys or reaching hotspots in time, the Batmobile is crucial to the Dark Knight’s arsenal.

For this article, we looked at all the Batmobiles that have appeared in Batman movies and TV shows over the years — both live-action as well as animated — and rank our five most favorite steeds based on their power, reliability and style.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions only.

Batmobile is a major part of Batman Mythos and the success of various iteration of the character depends on the vehicle.

5) Snydermobile

Zack Snyder's version of the Batmobile first appeared in Batman v Superman, with Ben Affleck playing the Dark Knight, and later in Justice League. The wrought metallic texture fits perfectly well with Snyder’s Gothic look. The Snydermobile is fast as well as strong; fully-armored and equipped with weaponry like gun turrets and canons.

Battfleck extensively used the vehicle in the Justice League final battle to shoot down parademons or simply mow them under the wheels.

4) Batmobile - The Batman

The newest iteration of the Dark Knight’s steed is also the most unique and arguably the sleekest. While others on this list look more like futuristic tanks or armored limos, this Batmobile looks the most plausible. The vehicle is a modified American muscle car designed for speed and agility. It races down the road at insanely high speeds and leaps through flames like a bird... Or a bat.

3) Tumbler

Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy broke the repetitive pattern of long-hooded vehicles and brought forth a Batmobile that looked less like a car and more like a tank. But don’t let its hefty design fool you, because this beast can fly. Originally designed by the Wayne R&D department for military use, the Tumbler’s job was to leap across rivers and broken bridges.

Nolan took this to the next level in a scene where the Tumbler leapt through the buildings and rooftops of Gotham City. In The Dark Knight, the armored vehicle took a direct hit from a rocket-propelled grenade and survived. And that’s not all; the Tumbler also transforms into the Batpod, which has its own fan following.

2) Batmobile - Batman: The Animated series

This animated neo noir vehicle has a special place in the hearts of 1990s kids. The long hood, powerful engine and sleek design make it one of the most stylish Batmobiles. The vehicle can be seen racing down the streets of Gotham in Batman: The Animated Series. Although inspired by Burton’s design, the fins and smooth design are eye-catching.

1) Batmobile - Batman 1989

Tim Burton is a master filmmaker. There is a distinct visual look, feel and style to his works that makes them one of a kind. Audience loved Burton’s interpretation of the Dark Knight, but the movie's Batmobile captured the hearts of the audience. The long vehicle is equipped with a jet engine at the front and comes equipped with cool gadgets like grappling hooks, armor protection and self-driving systems. Although other vehicles may top the Burtonmobile in terms of functionality, none can comes close when it comes to style.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee