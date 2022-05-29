"Weird Al" Yankovic partners with Z2 Comics to turn his songs into graphic novels: Details explored

"Weird Al" Yankovic is one of the biggest music stars to ever walk on the face of the earth. He has won many Grammy Awards and fans with his original and parody songs. The man is especially famous for creating humorous songs that make everyone's heart go fonder.

Randa Gary @Randa8panda8 Who is the greatest singer of all time?

I'll start

Weird Al Who is the greatest singer of all time?I'll start Weird Al

The singer has made us laugh a lot through his music, but now he plans to make us laugh even more with his upcoming project. He has finally embraced his White and Nerdy (pun intended) side by getting into the comic book industry.

Bop-It Billy the Rad Lad Girthy Burrito Daydream @BSdumbjokes If you see me walking around wearing a fanny pack while jamming to Weird Al’s White and Nerdy- leave me alone. I’m vibing. If you see me walking around wearing a fanny pack while jamming to Weird Al’s White and Nerdy- leave me alone. I’m vibing.

All about the upcoming "Weird Al" Yankovic comic stories

Weird Al (Image via Z2 Comics)

Z2 Comics has revealed the news about their collaboration with one of the biggest music stars of the century, "Weird Al". The duo will be publishing a very well-written comic, The Illustrated Al: The Songs of "Weird Al" Yankovic, very soon. The motive behind the initiative is to bring the chirpy songs of the award-winning singer to life.

The year is going well for the singer as apart from The Illustrated Al, he also has a biopic coming by the name of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which stars Daniel Radcliffe. The movie's trailer is already out, the and the movie predictably seems to be a hit.

Danny Hellman @dannyhellman



#IllustratedAl #Z2Comics #comics Weird Al Yankovic fans rejoice! “Illustrated Al,” a career-spanning visual feast of over 20 classic “Weird Al” songs interpreted by top illustrators & cartoonists, (including yours truly) can be pre-ordered now at Z2comics.com/WeirdAl Weird Al Yankovic fans rejoice! “Illustrated Al,” a career-spanning visual feast of over 20 classic “Weird Al” songs interpreted by top illustrators & cartoonists, (including yours truly) can be pre-ordered now at Z2comics.com/WeirdAl #IllustratedAl #Z2Comics #comics https://t.co/OffFzUbqps

The singer is known for his wild imagination and creativity, and bringing his thoughts in front of our eyes is definitely going to be a treat. The comic will have more than 20 songs, illustrated as stories, with every Super-Deluxe copy hand-signed by the singer himself.

The comic is set to arrive in late November 2022, in three different editions. The details of the aforementioned editions are below:

1) Standard Edition - Limited copies of this edition will be available in your nearest store with the cover art by Drew Friedman.

2) Deluxe Edition - The copies in this edition are oversized and the cover art is designed by Mike and Laura Allred. Apart from the comic, the copy will also contain a graphic novel slipcase, a 3-piece exclusive Al Yankovic art, an Al Yankovic vinyl slipmat, and an Al Yankovic wax pack of the singer's collector's cards, illustrated by Danny Hellman.

3) Super-Deluxe Edition - This edition contains hardcover copies signed by the singer himself, as well as other items like a graphic novel slipcase, a 3-piece exclusive Yankovic art, an Al Yankovic vinyl slipmat, an Al Yankovic wax pack of the singer's collector's cards, Al Yankovic drink coasters, and an Al Yankovic branded mini-accordion.

🌈🪩JAVIER+LOBO🪩🌈 @B00H00GRlND You will always be famous weird al You will always be famous weird al

With a diverse fanbase, "Weird Al" is the kind of celebrity who has fans segregated into different generations. And with his upcoming comic stories, he plans to make all of them happier. So, if you go to your nearest comic book store to grab a copy, make sure to ask your parents if they want one for themselves.

"Weird Al" is one of the greatest personalities in the entertainment industry. His songs have the kind of peculiarity that portrays more magic than Yoda, and fans can't wait to see that magic on paper.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava