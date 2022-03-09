What is DMZ? All about the upcoming DC Comics X HBO Max series produced by Ava DuVernay

On March 8, HBO Max dropped the first trailer for the live-action miniseries DMZ, adapted from the graphic novel of the same name by Brian Wood. The series created by Roberto Patino has multiple talents like Ava DuVernay, Rosario Dawson, Benjamin Bratt, and more.

Following previous DC projects like The CW’s Naomi, DuVernay and Roberto Patino teamed up with Array Filmworks and Warner Bros. Television to bring the miniseries to HBO Max on March 17, 2022.

As per the IMDb listing, Ava DuVernay will also serve as the director of the first episode of the four-part miniseries. Ernest R. Dickerson, known for her work on multiple episodes of The Walking Dead, will direct the remaining episodes.

DMZ comic book origin: What is the show about?

Brian Wood wrote the comic series with illustrative artwork by Wood and Riccardo Burchielli. It was first introduced under DC’s Vertigo banner in January 2006 and was last published in early 2012.

Following the comic, the HBO Max miniseries is set to feature a dystopian future. As per the comics, a second Civil War broke out in the USA, which left Manhattan, New York City, as a demilitarized zone (or DMZ).

The island of Manhattan does find itself amidst the conflict between the two factions of power in the country's post-second civil war. The two groups include the federal government of the USA and the Free States armies.

Thus, the DMZ comic series deals with militia revolts, protests, conflicts between rising powers, and corruption amongst it all.

Will the HBO Max series follow the DMZ comics source material?

While the comic series portrays the journey of photojournalist Matty Roth, the four-episode miniseries will follow the story of a medic, Alma. In the comics, Roth finds himself stuck on the island after being lost and decides to stay in the demilitarized zone.

In the latter issue of the first book, he infiltrates terrorist organizations. Furthermore, the character garners much power and influence over the DMZ by the later volumes of the series.

DMZ comics (Image via Vertigo/DC)

Meanwhile, the series showcases Alma (Rosario Dawson) scouring the island to find her missing son. Similarly, Benjamin Bratt will portray Parco Delgado, who is expected to be a gang leader. According to TVLine, Delgado in the series will also showcase his attempts to take control of the island.

In a recent statement made by the series’ creator, Roberto Patino, who previously worked Westworld, said:

“DMZ offers up an explosive playground which, more than anything else, exalts the resilience of the community and the human spirit. I can’t wait to welcome the die-hard fans of the comic books and new viewers alike to this intoxicating, haunting and inspiring world.”

As of now, it is unclear if the series will have the same characters as in the comics. However, it is plausible that further installments of the HBO Max miniseries will include Matty Roth. Furthermore, it may be possible that Dawson’s character Alma will become an influential figure like Roth in the upcoming series.

