What to expect from John Diggle's Green Lantern? Arrowverse's Justice U still under plans at CW

CW's Justice U will mark the return of David Ramsey's John Diggle. We already know that Arrow concluded with the eighth season in 2020. However, several characters from Arrow continued to show up in other Arrowverse shows.

One such character is John Diggle, who was seen giving guest appearances in Superman & Lois, Batwoman, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and The Flash. The character also reprised his role in Arrow's digital novel, tie-in comic books, and Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham video game.

Arrowverse' John Diggle will now appear on The CW's upcoming title, Justice U, which is currently in development.

Pagey @PagmystYT



TVLine is reporting that the John Diggle lead "Justice U" Spin Off is still pushing ahead in development at The CW!



#DCTV #Arrowverse NEWS!TVLine is reporting that the John Diggle lead "Justice U" Spin Off is still pushing ahead in development at The CW! NEWS!TVLine is reporting that the John Diggle lead "Justice U" Spin Off is still pushing ahead in development at The CW!#DCTV #Arrowverse https://t.co/zmeLmy1w7h

Details explored about John Diggle's Justice U

Justice U involved Ramsey as the director and the show's titular character. After his cameo appearance in Supergirl, some fans hoped for Diggle's future as the Green Lantern.

Recent news states that he may not be destined to appear as Green Lantern but will contribute to the future of some other would-be superheroes.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The show is written by Zoanne Clack, mainly recognized for her work in 2005s Grey's Anatomy, and Michael Narducci, known for The Originals and The Vampire Diaries.

David Ramsey in arrow (Image via Twitter)

The show revolves around John Diggle, who selects five young metahumans and sends them to a University without disclosing their identities as it is a part of his mission. It is Diggle's responsibility to oversee their training and education so they can successfully turn into future heroes. The official synopsis of the upcoming show reads:

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

"After spending years fighting alongside masked heroes, John Diggle embarks on a new mission to recruit five young meta-humans to live undercover as freshmen at a prestigious university. There he will oversee their education and train them to become the heroes of tomorrow."

Justice U will feature some of the characters from the DC Universe and will be produced by Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and David Madden will be the Executive Producers alongside Clack and Narducci.

Live Love Laugh @misims2103 I hope the CW green lights Justice U & release date is announced soon. I really wanted to see John Diggle as the Green Lantern but I'm ok with this. The description of the show has so much potential for this to be an exciting series & one worth watching. I hope the CW green lights Justice U & release date is announced soon. I really wanted to see John Diggle as the Green Lantern but I'm ok with this. The description of the show has so much potential for this to be an exciting series & one worth watching.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Updates on Justice U have been scant in recent months, especially in light of The CW's string of shows canceled one after the other — but it appears that the programme is still in the works. Justice U is still in development at The CW, according to a recent report from TVLine.

Justice U is one of two upcoming Arrowverse projects; the other is Batman: Gotham Knights, which is expected to receive a release window in 2023. The story of Gotham Knights picks up after Batman's demise. The story follows his adoptive son after he, along with the kids of some of Batman's most prominent foes, was falsely accused of murdering Bruce Wayne. After that, the kids create a group to catch the real murderer.

Also, fans who wish to see Ramsey take up the mantle of the Green Lantern may see him put on the Green Ring sometime in the show. However, nothing has been confirmed about it yet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far