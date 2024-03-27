What happened to Andrew Bachelor's Bailey on The Walking Dead? Character’s fate and current dynamics explored

The Walking Dead, the zombie apocalypse horror series, debuted in October 2010 and ran for 11 seasons, concluding on November 20, 2022.

The franchise has had many spinoffs with The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live currently streaming on AMC. Both the original and the spinoff belong to AMC Studios.

The premise of the franchise shows a post-apocalyptic world where the huge cast ensemble represents the survivors divided into warring communities and trying to live resisting the attacks from zombies or “walkers”.

As with many franchises, the stories and the characters run into different plots of the original and spinoffs. The currently airing The Ones Who Live has two leads and some supporting characters from the original series.

One such character is Bailey, who was previously seen in the original, The Walking Dead season 10, and was reintroduced in episode 2 of The Ones Who Live, where he turned into a zombie.

Who is Bailey in The Walking Dead franchise?

Andrew Bachelor in a scene from the show (Image via Instagram and AMC)

As mentioned before, Bailey is a survivor who first made his appearance in The Walking Dead season 10.

Played by Andrew Bachelor, Bailey had become an ally of Michonne after she helped him in the original series. After meeting Bailey and his girlfriend Aiden in the wilderness, Michonne helped them reunite with their caravan.

The character returned in the second episode of the spinoff, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. The episode, titled Gone, focused on Michonne’s reintroduction into the storyline. The plot started after Michonne helped Bailey and his girlfriend Aiden return to the caravan.

What happened to Andrew Bachelor’s Bailey?

After getting help from Michonne to come to the caravan, Bailey reunited with Elle and Nat. Michonne refused to stay with the caravan and decided to take a horse to go looking for Rick. Though Nat believed it was a wrong plan, he offered to help.

Under Nat’s guidance, Aiden and Bailey prepared “screamsticks” which are a type of explosives. When Michonne pointed out that they could leave the caravan and defend themselves, Bailey admitted that they were scared to change. Michonne realized that it was safe for pregnant Aiden to bring in her child in the security of the caravan.

However, the next day, on her way towards her destination, when Michonne was fighting off a horde of walkers, the flying head of the Gasman in the horde knocked her off her horse. Surprisingly, Nat, Bailey and Aiden came to her aid along with some others.

While they confused and deterred the walkers, they waited for the horde to move away. They camped together at night, and Bailey confessed to having wanted to join her along with Aiden, as they were grateful towards her.

At that time, a CRM helicopter dropped Chlorine gas bombs at the group. Trying to defend themselves by covering up their mouths, the team looked for a safe place in an abandoned mall. After clearing off the area of walkers, Michonne wanted to get an oxygen supply from the medical facility of the mall.

However, she realized that Aiden was badly hit by the poisonous gas and had low chances of survival. As such, Michonne asked Bailey to tie Aiden to the bed and warned him against falling asleep next to her.

Unfortunately, Bailey fell asleep next to a tied-up Aiden. First, Aiden died and turned into a zombie, and she bit Bailey sleeping beside her. Bitten by his girlfriend, Bailey turned soon, trying to reach out to Nat hiding on the other side of a counter.

When Michonne returned with the medical supplies, she first stabbed Aiden in the head and did the same to the zombified Bailey. Bailey and Aiden met a gruesome end due to CRM’s bombings in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Who is Andrew Bachelor?

Andrew Bachelor, who played Bailey in The Walking Dead and The Ones Who Live, is known by the moniker King Bach.

He was previously seen in comedy films such as Meet the Blacks, Where’s the Money, The Babysitter, The Babysitter: Killer Queen and Fifty Shades of Black. He was also part of the recently released Family Switch starring Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms.

Bachelor has appeared in many television series including The Mindy Project, Black Jesus, Resident Advisors, Angie Tribeca and Easy. He was the creator-director and executive producer for the series titled Dead House. He will be seen in the upcoming movie, Legend of the White Dragon.

Continue watching The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on AMC coming up with the sixth episode on March 31, 2024.