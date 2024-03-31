What happened to Carol at the end of The Walking Dead? Explained

Carol Peletier is a fictional character appearing in both the comic book series and the television adaptation of The Walking Dead. Portrayed by Melissa McBride in the TV series, Carol is initially depicted residing in a survival camp located in Atlanta, Georgia, with her daughter, Sophia.

In the concluding moments of the eleventh season's final episode, titled Rest in Peace, Carol makes a poignant decision to remain behind, opting to cease her nomadic lifestyle and assume accountability within the Commonwealth. This heartfelt scene served as her farewell on the show.

Carol’s journey on The Walking Dead

Originally a recurring character, Melissa McBride's portrayal of Carol earned her a promotion to a series regular starting in the second season, with her role expanding significantly from the fourth season onwards.

In the television series, Carol fled her home with her abusive husband Ed and daughter Sophia, seeking refuge in Atlanta with a group of survivors. After tragically losing her husband and daughter, she formed a close bond with fellow survivor Daryl Dixon, played by Norman Reedus.

Following the downfall of the prison, Carol took on the role of adoptive mother to Lizzie and Mika Samuels. Together with Tyreese, they joined forces with Rick's (Andrew Lincoln) group, and Carol played a pivotal role in saving them from cannibals at Terminus.

Upon arriving at the Alexandria Safe-Zone, Carol became a key defender of the community. Although she attempted a relationship with a resident named Tobin, she realized it was not a solution to her emotional pain.

Wrestling with guilt from her actions, she reached a dark point, until she was saved by Morgan, who brought her to the Kingdom under King Ezekiel's leadership. Eventually, Carol married Ezekiel and became a mother figure to a young resident named Henry.

Character arc: Comic series vs. TV adaptation

The portrayal of Carol's character differs significantly between the comic series and the television adaptation. In the comics, Carol is depicted as a neurotic and self-centered 25-year-old housewife who exhibits naïve tendencies.

Her character arc sees her descent into instability, ultimately leading to her suicide. Conversely, in the television show, Carol is portrayed as a stern, pragmatic, and compassionate individual who undergoes significant growth and development.

In the show, she exhibits inner strength and emotional stability, gradually building resilience over time. Additionally, the television series explicitly depicts the abuse she suffered from her husband, whereas it is only hinted at in the comics.

Appearances post-The Walking Dead

After the time jump during Rest in Peace, it was revealed that Carol had taken on a new job in the Commonwealth, stepping into the role previously held by the sinister Lance Hornsby, Director of Operations.

In the season premiere of The Walking Dead spinoff, Fear the Walking Dead, titled What's Your Story?, Carol made a brief appearance in an attempt to persuade Morgan to end his isolation and return to Alexandria with the others. Despite her efforts, she was unable to convince him and reluctantly departed without him.

McBride also appeared as Carol in the season finale of the spinoff series The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The second season of the show, titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, will see McBride returning as a series regular, marking a return to the show's original concept.