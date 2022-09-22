What is Intelligencia? Exploring details amidst namedrop in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Episode six of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law seemed to introduce Intelligencia into the Marvel Cinematic Universe but gave a very different portrayal of it. With the supervillain group being showcased as an online forum, the episode ended with a tease that saw a laboratory that had marked a syringe with a nuclear logo on it, hinting that maybe Jennifer Walters' blood is ready to be taken away from her.

With the appearance of Intelligencia, Marvel is definitely setting up the group going forward, as many of its major players are already set to appear down the line in the MCU. With that said, let's explore what the supervillain group is and how we might see it come to fruition going forward.

Exploring the origins of Intelligencia amidst set up in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

It would be an understatement to say the portrayal of Intelligencia is far from their comic book version. In the show, the term is used for an internet forum website, disguised similarly to Reddit, where men are apparently seen throwing death threats and memes towards She-Hulk.

The show focuses on that aspect and ends on a stinger that showcases a laboratory that looks like it might be developing something to counter Jen's powers.

In the comics, however, Intelligencia is a group that consists of some of the smartest supervillains in the Marvel universe. Created by Jeff Parker and Paul Pelletier, the group first appeared in December 2009 in Fall of the Hulks: Alpha.

According to Fandom, the group was formed mainly so that some of Earth's biggest criminals could exchange information with each other. Their job was to steal parts of the Library of Alexandria that had found itself scattered in different regions of Wakanda, Atlantis, and Olympia. However, the team was disbanded after the Beyonder came to Earth and started Secret Wars.

During World War Hulk, though, when Hulk would rage a war against Earth, the Leader and M.O.D.O.K. would form Intelligencia once more and defeat the green monster. This would also tie into the origins of the Red Hulk as the intelligence which was gathered while defeating the Hulk would be passed onto General Ross by the team so that he could be their weapon.

After the capture of all the Hulk allies, however, Amadeus Cho, who had recently gained powers, used them to defeat the team while Red-Hulk drained the Leader's body of all the mutation he had gone through and turned him once more into Samuel Stern. The team also consisted of these members:

The Leader

M.O.D.O.K.

Doctor Doom

Egghead

Klaw

Mad Thinker

Red Ghost

Super-Apes

Trapster

Wizard

While their portrayal in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wasn't exactly comic-accurate, we can still expect them to snowball into their comic book counterparts. With M.O.D.O.K., The Leader, and Doctor Doom soon set to appear in upcoming MCU projects, some kind of superhero team can be expected between these individuals.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law streams every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

