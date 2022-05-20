What is known about Sleeper Symbiote? Details explored as character is featured in 'Venom #11'

The new cover of Venom #11 has revealed that a new symbiote named Sleeper is coming to the symbiote world. Over the years, we have seen different versions of the Marvel villain, but this will be different. The Sleeper Symbiote will change the game as it gets a new host in the upcoming issue.

Sleeper is Alien Symbiote's seventh spawn, which debuted in Venom #165 in April 2018. However, at the time, the symbiote's name was not known. The name was later revealed when it appeared in Venom: First Host #4 in September 2018. As VENOMWORLD enters its third arc, Sleeper is expected to appear in a terrifying look in the upcoming issue.

Marvel Entertainment @Marvel The Sleeper Agent symbiote joins the fray with a new deadly look in 'Venom' #11, arriving in August! bit.ly/3yB85Da The Sleeper Agent symbiote joins the fray with a new deadly look in 'Venom' #11, arriving in August! bit.ly/3yB85Da

Sleeper Symbiote gets featured in Venom #11 written by Al Ewing and Ram V

The story picks up from the point where Eddie and Dylan Brock's life takes an unexpected turn when they encounter the shocking revelations in Venom #10. While Eddie roams around the cosmos, he comes across the Sleeper Symbiote, this time with a new host.

The cover art, drawn by Bryan Hitch, sees Sleeper sporting chemical tubes on his back and forearms. The tubes attached to his yellow suit lead to holes in his palms. Besides these, he also wears a mask so that he doesn't inhale the poisonous gas that he carries. It's not yet confirmed how risky the chemicals and gas are but by looking at the cover, it can be said that they are deadly for sure.

Cover by Bryan Hitch (Image via Marvel)

The official synopsis of the upcoming issue on the official website reads:

“Kicking off a three-part story called “VENOMWORLD,” Eddie and Dylan Brock’s journey takes a sharp turn as they deal with the shocking revelations of VENOM #10. Dylan is still at the mercy of Bedlam, while Eddie battles his way across the cosmos, discovering more about the symbiotes than ever before. And the hits keep coming as the Sleeper symbiote joins the fray with a deadly new look.”

Speaking about the upcoming issue, Hitch revealed:

“Working on VENOM has been a surprise, honestly. I wasn’t really familiar with the symbiote world before I drew the first pages of issue #1, but it’s been a hugely entertaining world to explore."

In continuation to that, he stated that Ram V and Al Ewing's story had given him the opportunity to work on so many aspects and angles, from personal drama to urban action.

TheVenomSite @thevenomsite



marvel.com/articles/comic… Sleeper will see more action with a new host in Venom #11 as Sleeper Agent, at start of VENOMWORLD! Sleeper will see more action with a new host in Venom #11 as Sleeper Agent, at start of VENOMWORLD!marvel.com/articles/comic… https://t.co/YerxYs5mdb

For fans, Sleeper is bringing more horror and thrilling experiences. If you also want to know who will be the symbiote's new host, don't forget to grab the issue from local comic book shops when it arrives in August.

