What was Ron Zimmerman known for? Exploring Marvel Comics illustrator's best work as he passes away at 64

The comic book industry has lost another legend as Ron Zimmerman, best known for his work on Marvel Comics, passed away at 64. As confirmed by his former partner Cher on Twitter, Zimmerman died of cancer on July 28, 2022.

Zimmerman's talents will surely be missed as his legacy in the world of comics will still live on.

Being a film producer and stand-up comic, Ron Zimmerman had quite an interesting professional life. His contributions to comics remain huge, and his work is as influential as ever.

With the passing of such a legend, let's look at his fruitful career and what he achieved.

Looking back at Ron Zimmerman's career

Cher @cher

Just finished Work & I’m beat. My friend Ronny died Today. Life is so fragile. Thank god I went to see him Wednesday nite.Just finished Work & I’m beat. My friend Ronny died Today. Life is so fragile. Thank god I went to see him Wednesday nite.Just finished Work & I’m beat.😔

A man of many talents, to say Ron Zimmerman's career was anything but varied would be a crime. While he is known for heavily working at Marvel (more on that later), he is also an exceptionally well-known film producer and stand-up artist.

Being a writer and producer, Zimmerman worked on the famed slasher franchise, Friday the 13th, specifically famous for working on Friday the 13th: A New Beginning and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter. He would even take part in Jet Li's action film, The One, and play the role of Rotten Ronnie.

Gennefer Gross @Gennefer Did a podcast with Ron Zimmerman in 2012 back before everyone had a podcast and was awed by how he deftly he volleyed between witty and vulnerable, a combination he’d mastered, and every laser sharp joke or chilling tale struck you to the core. A special person loved by all. RIP. Did a podcast with Ron Zimmerman in 2012 back before everyone had a podcast and was awed by how he deftly he volleyed between witty and vulnerable, a combination he’d mastered, and every laser sharp joke or chilling tale struck you to the core. A special person loved by all. RIP. https://t.co/AMVGZbZf56

He has even appeared in many other television shows like 7th Heaven and had writing credits on other high-profile projects like Hard Knocks, My Wife and Kids, and more.

Ron Zimmerman was also known for being a part of the writing team behind the highly acclaimed DC comics cartoon Justice League: Unlimited. He contributed by writing the episode Hawk and Dove.

Zimmerman also took part in writing for The Simpsons, writing for the episode The Cad and the Hat. While Zimmerman's career in writing for television is impressive, he even lent his talents to Marvel Comics.

Best known for working on some of the most prominent Marvel characters, Zimmerman wrote stories for characters like Punisher, Daredevil, and Thor. He even wrote for Spider-Man in the six-issue limited series Spider-Man: Get Kraven.

Glenn Farrington @HaHaScribe I lost one of my oldest and dearest friends. An incredible human being and an absolutely brilliant comedy mind. I truly loved him. All your worries are gone now...RIP Ron Zimmerman. I lost one of my oldest and dearest friends. An incredible human being and an absolutely brilliant comedy mind. I truly loved him. All your worries are gone now...RIP Ron Zimmerman. https://t.co/SesVsu0OC8

He even wrote the Ultimate Adventures series, which basically introduced Marvel's Batman and Robin in some capacity. However, Zimmerman's most famous piece of work at the comic book giant is that of reviving the classic gunslinger, the Rawhide Kid.

Joined by John Severin, who would illustrate the comic alongside him, Zimmerman would write Rawhide Kid for Marvel's MAX comics line. Being a complete revitalization of the character, Rawhide Kid would be reimagined as a gay cowboy, which at the time drew criticism from many comic fans and parents.

The comic would run for a total of five issues.

Kazual Comics @KazualComics Bummed out to hear that Ron Zimmerman has passed away. I always hoped he'd make a return to comics one day.

Rawhide Kid was a ground breaking yet controversial book for 2003. Funny to think Brokeback Mountain came out just 2 years later. Bummed out to hear that Ron Zimmerman has passed away. I always hoped he'd make a return to comics one day. Rawhide Kid was a ground breaking yet controversial book for 2003. Funny to think Brokeback Mountain came out just 2 years later. https://t.co/DSIDQqd9fv

Zimmerman would stay at Marvel, continue writing stories for some of the classic characters, and put his original spin on them. His contributions to the comic book industry were exceptional.

With the passing of Ron Zimmerman, fans have lost another iconic comic book personality. Truly a sad day for the industry, but let's rather celebrate his life by remembering and reading his works.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far