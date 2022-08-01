What was Ron Zimmerman known for? Exploring Marvel Comics illustrator's best work as he passes away at 64

The comic book industry has lost another legend as Ron Zimmerman, best known for his work on Marvel Comics, passed away at 64. As confirmed by his former partner Cher on Twitter, Zimmerman died of cancer on July 28, 2022.
Zimmerman's talents will surely be missed as his legacy in the world of comics will still live on.
Being a film producer and stand-up comic, Ron Zimmerman had quite an interesting professional life. His contributions to comics remain huge, and his work is as influential as ever.
With the passing of such a legend, let's look at his fruitful career and what he achieved.
Looking back at Ron Zimmerman's career
A man of many talents, to say Ron Zimmerman's career was anything but varied would be a crime. While he is known for heavily working at Marvel (more on that later), he is also an exceptionally well-known film producer and stand-up artist.
Being a writer and producer, Zimmerman worked on the famed slasher franchise, Friday the 13th, specifically famous for working on Friday the 13th: A New Beginning and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter. He would even take part in Jet Li's action film, The One, and play the role of Rotten Ronnie.
He has even appeared in many other television shows like 7th Heaven and had writing credits on other high-profile projects like Hard Knocks, My Wife and Kids, and more.
Ron Zimmerman was also known for being a part of the writing team behind the highly acclaimed DC comics cartoon Justice League: Unlimited. He contributed by writing the episode Hawk and Dove.
Zimmerman also took part in writing for The Simpsons, writing for the episode The Cad and the Hat. While Zimmerman's career in writing for television is impressive, he even lent his talents to Marvel Comics.
Best known for working on some of the most prominent Marvel characters, Zimmerman wrote stories for characters like Punisher, Daredevil, and Thor. He even wrote for Spider-Man in the six-issue limited series Spider-Man: Get Kraven.
He even wrote the Ultimate Adventures series, which basically introduced Marvel's Batman and Robin in some capacity. However, Zimmerman's most famous piece of work at the comic book giant is that of reviving the classic gunslinger, the Rawhide Kid.
Joined by John Severin, who would illustrate the comic alongside him, Zimmerman would write Rawhide Kid for Marvel's MAX comics line. Being a complete revitalization of the character, Rawhide Kid would be reimagined as a gay cowboy, which at the time drew criticism from many comic fans and parents.
The comic would run for a total of five issues.
Zimmerman would stay at Marvel, continue writing stories for some of the classic characters, and put his original spin on them. His contributions to the comic book industry were exceptional.
With the passing of Ron Zimmerman, fans have lost another iconic comic book personality. Truly a sad day for the industry, but let's rather celebrate his life by remembering and reading his works.