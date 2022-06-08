Where to buy Cher x Versace's Chersace collab? Price, release date, and more explored about the Pride 2022 collection

The Goddess of Pop and Gay icon, Cher, is collaborating with Italian luxury house, Versace, for the Pride Month 2022 collection, dubbed Chersace. Music icon Cher and fashion icon Donatella have been an active part of the LGBTQIA+ community, and their linking up to commemorate Pride Month is both natural and iconic.

The Chersace collection is a limited-edition capsule collection, which offers four pieces including tees, caps, and socks in the Pride Month theme. The Chersace collection was launched on June 7, 2022, and is available for purchase on the official e-commerce site of the Italian luxury fashion house.

More about the newly launched Cher x Versace's Chersace Pride 2022 collection

Newly launched Cher x Versace's Chersace Pride 2022 collection (Image via Versace)

Cher's limited-edition capsule collection with the Italian luxury label for Pride Month 2022 comes after the brand's previous announcement of the launch of The Versace Foundation, which was done in collaboration with its parent company, Capri Holdings Limited, which also donated $10 million to the foundation.

For 2022, the Italian luxury house is going all-out with its Pride celebrations, with the launch of two successful projects. The Chersace capsule collection is a step further for the label's cause of providing equality and support for the LGTBQIA+ community, as all the proceeds of the collection will be benefitting the Gender Spectrum charity.

Speaking about the charity, the luxury fashion house made an announcement on their Instagram handle,

“Gender Spectrum works to create gender sensitive and inclusive environments for all children and teens by providing online programs, resources and information that young people, parents and families can use to further their understanding of gender and learn the value of parental and adult support.”

Both Cher and Donatella Versace have been extremely grateful to each other for the collaboration, and expressed their feelings in a press release made by the company,

Cher said,

“Donatella and I have been dear friends for a lifetime. It just felt right for our very first collaboration to be one about LGBTQ Pride and celebrating a community that means so incredibly much to both of us. We wanted to make a fun collection supporting a good case, and we hope you like it.”

Echoing the sentiment, Donatella said,

“It has always been a dream to collaborate with Cher, and it’s finally come true. I’m delighted that we can support such a brilliant charity that has such a positive impact, particularly on young people.”

The Chersace four-piece capsule includes

Chersace Pride T-shirt, which retails for $425. Chersace Pride Diamante T-shirt, which retails for $3,350 Chersace Pride Socks, which retails for $125 Chersace Pride Baseball Cap, which retails for $395

The Italian label's website also included a small campaign video for the collection, with Jake Bongiovi stating,

“Two icons, both alike in diva energy. In Pride Month, where we celebrate the scene. From long-held friendship to new love and unity. Where Cher and Versace make, Chersace.”

The collaborative capsule features the iconic Medusa motif of the Italian luxury fashion house, and the reimagined co-branded logo with "Chersace" lettering.

The entire collection is donned in black, with a feature contrast of the rainbow-colored Medusa head logo and the co-branded lettering above it. The highlight from the collection comes with a special diamante t-shirt, which can only be availed in the U.S. The multi-colored embellished tee is hand signed by both Cher and Donatella.

The entire collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Donatella's Italian luxury house, starting June 7, 2022. Both the tees can be availed in sizes ranging from XS to 6XL. The socks come in sizes ranging from S to L, and the cap comes in sizes ranging from S to XL.

