Who has Val Kilmer dated? Exploring actor's love life as Cher reminisces about their '80s romance 

On Wednesday (August 25), in an exclusive with People, "Goddess of Pop", Cher reminisced about her relationship with Batman Forever star Val Kilmer. The iconic singer was quoted as saying,

"He's like nobody I've ever known...He [Val Kilmer] is exasperating and hysterical. Thrilling and funny, and doesn't do what anyone else does."

Cher further added,

"I don't know how we stayed friends, we just did. We didn't try. We just were."

The former couple were in a relationship for most of the early 1980s.

The 75-year-old singer said:

"He was so young. Was he 22? What was I? I don't know. Thirty-something. It was a bigger deal back then."

Val Kilmer and Cher are still friends and in contact, as suggested by the singer.

Who has Val Kilmer dated?

Although Val Kilmer has said that he has not been in a relationship for over two decades, the star has dated several famous actresses in his youth. The Top Gun star recalled his past relationships in his memoir, I'm Your Huckleberry (2020).

Cher:

Cher and Val Kilmer (Image via Getty Images/Sonia Moskowitz)

As mentioned earlier, the former pair dated through the early 1980s. Cher told People that she met Kilmer at her birthday party. Val Kilmer, who had just recently graduated, went to live with the singer in Las Vegas.

In his memoir, Kilmer also mentions that Cher generously invited him to stay with her during his ongoing recovery from throat cancer.

Kilmer says,

"Cher trafficked in intoxicating glamour and I, a Valley boy, fell under her spell."

Ellen Barkin:

After Cher, Kilmer mentions that he had a brief relationship with Ocean's Thirteen star Ellen Barkin.

He described their relationship as being:

"as whimsical as it was a whirlwind."

Kilmer recalled in his memoir that,

"I was crazy for her, and we had some fabulous days."

Cindy Crawford:

It has been reported that Val Kilmer met American supermodel and actress Cindy Crawford at the premiere of Batman Forever in 1995. The two split up after a couple of years.

Val opened up about his relationship with Crawford to The Guardian in a 2005 interview.

He said:

"Did I date Cindy Crawford? Yeah, she's very nice. A smart girl with a great sense of humor. She's a fantastic cook, too, always carried recipes around when she traveled."

Joanne Whalley:

Joanne Whalley in Daredevil Season 3 (Image via Netflix)

Kilmer married Marvel's Daredevil star Joanne Whalley in 1988. The former couple shares two children, Mercedes (29) and Jack Kilmer (26). Joanne and Val separated in 1996 after being married for eight years.

Daryl Hannah:

Val Kilmer briefly dated Blade Runner star Daryl Hannah in 2001 (reportedly). In his memoir, Val admits,

"Lord knows I've suffered heartache, But Daryl was by far the most painful of all."

He also confessed he still pines for her.

Angelina Jolie:

Val Kilmer and Angelina Jolie ( Image via Getty Images/Julien Behal)

After Jolie split up with Billy Bob Thornton in 2003, the actress was briefly linked to Val Kilmer before meeting Brad Pitt on the set of Mr & Mrs. Smith in 2004. Kilmer mentions:

"(Jolie was) perhaps the most soulful and serious of them all."

He further added,

"When people ask what she's like, I say she's like other women and other superstars, just more."

More about Val's career and struggles with cancer can be learned by watching his Amazon Prime documentary.

