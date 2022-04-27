What will happen to Steven Grant in Moon Knight? Internet erupts over potential death in Episode 5

Over the past five weeks, Moon Knight has captured the hearts and souls of not just fans of Marvel but also casual and serious cinema watchers. The show starring Oscar Isaac dropped its fifth episode tonight, which was an absolute roller coaster of emotions.

The episode went from the funny theatrics of Hippopotamus god Taweret to the tragic back story of Marc Spector to the possible death of the bellowed character Steven Grant.

Entombed as the imbalanced soul of Duat, Steven Grant is frozen in the sand. Is our cherished Steven Grant really dead? Will he return to life in the final episode of Moon Knight? Fans’ minds are filled with burning questions and cannot afford to wait for another week.

Once Khonshu is rescued, Moon Knight’s master can help save Steven Grant

In the last act of the episode, we saw Marc taking on the souls of Duat by himself. Meanwhile, Grant realizes his potential strength and goes on to rescue Marc, but alas, our favorite gift shop employee is thrown overboard. Tears rolled down the eyes of Marc and the audience as we bid goodbye to the adorable Steven Grant while Marc found himself in the field of reeds.

#MoonKnight I'M NEVER RECOVERING FROM THIS SCENE OF MARVEL 'S MOONKNIGHT EPISODE 5 I'M NEVER RECOVERING FROM THIS SCENE OF MARVEL 'S MOONKNIGHT EPISODE 5#MoonKnight https://t.co/zmJScmwHmb

While there are numerous theories and speculations about Grant's fate, a few point out that Grant is gone for good, others suggest that the fan-favorite character will make a heroic comeback in the season finale.

The most probable speculation suggests that Marc will be resuscitated and will free Moon-God Khonshu. In return, he will bring back Steven Grant as the trio (Marc, Steven, and Layla) will defeat Arthur Harrow and stop Ammit’s arrival.

This is the most preferred theory since fans love Steven, and Marvel does not want to upset their fans. Steven Grant is an integral part of Marc’s personality and killing him (without a proper goodbye) would definitely hamper Marc Spector’s overall character arc.

Another wild theory suggests that Steven Grant is gone for good. This might leave a hole in the minds of the audience and Marc Spector, which will soon be filled by another character/personality. Marvel comic readers are aware that Moon Knight has more than two personalities, with the third being Jake Lockley, a taxi driver.

Marc Spector has a dissociative identity disorder and is quite mysterious. Having hidden his tragic past from his other half all this while, it is possible that he is hiding his third personality, Jake Lockley.

The presence of Jake Lockley can be felt in Moon Knight's episode three when in a fight with goons in Egypt, Marc is hit on the head, and he phases out of his body. When he phases in, he finds that he has killed everyone. When Marc questions Steven about this, he replies, “I swear. That wasn’t me,” to which Marc enquires, “Then who was it?”

The scales were balanced in the end, consisting of two hearts which suggests that the presence of a second personality in Marc’s mind is eminent. Could it be Steven Grant, or is it Marc Spector? Whatever the answer is, the internet is pretty heartbroken over Steven Grant's death.

THERAPY BILLS ON THE WAY MARVEL



#MoonKnight Moonknight episode 5THERAPY BILLS ON THE WAY MARVEL Moonknight episode 5 THERAPY BILLS ON THE WAY MARVEL #MoonKnight https://t.co/knpNo1klWL

#MoonKnight MOON KNIGHT EPISODE 5 I AM NOT CRYING YOU ARE THIS IS WHERE I LOST MY SHIT MOON KNIGHT EPISODE 5 I AM NOT CRYING YOU ARE THIS IS WHERE I LOST MY SHIT#MoonKnight https://t.co/IaRFod2Jma

MARVEL YOU HAD NO RIGHT TO DO THAT TO US #MoonKnight spoilers ep 5 !!!MARVEL YOU HAD NO RIGHT TO DO THAT TO US #MoonKnight spoilers ep 5 !!!.....MARVEL YOU HAD NO RIGHT TO DO THAT TO US https://t.co/OVwKntH2Rm

#MoonKnight Episode 5 just shattered my heart. I did NOT expect to be in this kind of pain Episode 5 just shattered my heart. I did NOT expect to be in this kind of pain 😭#MoonKnight https://t.co/dSkuvhYwp2

The answers will be revealed in the final episode of Moon Knight, which will air on Disney+ on May 4, 2022.

