Where to watch Black Adam online?

Black Adam is a film that was 15 years in the making. Dwayne Johnson was cast as the titular character all the way back in November 2007. But it took a long time for the studio to find a story that they thought was worthy enough for a separate movie.

Initially, Black Adam or Teth-Adam was supposed to be the villain in a Shazam movie. He was supposed to be the antagonist in Shazam! when the DCEU's new slate was announced in 2014. But it was later decided that the character could hold his own movie, and Dwayne Johnson's movie was finally released in 2022. But where can we stream the movie online?

The entire release pattern of Black Adam

Digital HD released followed in a month after theatrical release

Dwayne Johnson’s latest flick hit theaters on October 21, 2022. It got a solid opening of $67 million, which is typical for a movie featuring The Rock. But then it kept on suffering some major drops and could not compete with the might of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

So, Warner Bros. Discovery decided to release the film on Digital HD much sooner than they would have anticipated. They allowed the movie to be played in theaters. But at the same time, they released it on Digital HD just one month after its original release, on November 22, 2022. The movie is set to arrive on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 3, 2023.

Black Adam’s home release turned in quite a bit of revenue through Digital HD rentals. It topped iTunes for a couple of weeks and is still doing well. But what about streaming? Can fans watch the movie online?

Is the movie available on HBO Max, Prime Video, Netflix, or any other streaming platform?

Since Black Adam is a Warner Bros. Discovery property, it was always going to have an HBO Max release. All the new Warner Bros. DC movies that release in theaters are also scheduled to arrive on HBO Max stateside. But Prime Video and Netflix get the rights to stream all the DC and WB films in countries where HBO Max is not available (depending on where you are).

Hence, following its scheduled release pattern, the movie began streaming on HBO Max very recently on December 16. It opened short of The Batman, but it will hopefully gain good viewership numbers as it plays throughout the holiday period. And then the 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD releases will catch up in January 2023.

For now, people can watch it on HBO Max, Spectrum TV, ROW8, Prime Video, Redbox, or Vudu on their Roku device. Those who are located outside of the US could get to rent the Dwayne Johnson-starrer on Prime Video, where it will also begin streaming for no extra cost in the future.

Is the movie a success?

Black Adam has made $391 million at the worldwide box office. Dwayne Johnson claimed that after its revenue from home rentals and streaming, it would turn in a profit. But recent reports stated that the film’s $195 million budget ballooned up to $260 million with the reshoots, and then $100 million was spent on marketing.

It would seem that there's no way the movie made all that money back with its theatrical total and digital release revenue. Contrary to past reports, Black Adam is not a success.

