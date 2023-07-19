Where to watch Sound of Freedom: Theater screenings and streaming platforms

Sound of Freedom, a cinematic creation by Angel Studios, made its entry into theaters on the Fourth of July, and quickly amassed a substantial $100 million in domestic box office receipts. This outcome, achieved from a relatively modest production budget of $14.5 million, marks a significant victory for Angel Studios

A powerful narrative starring Jim Caviezel of The Passion of the Christ fame, Sound of Freedom is directed by Alejandro Monteverde. The film came under Angel Studios' banner in March 2023, although production had been wrapped up as early as 2018.

The funding required for the movie's distribution and marketing came from equity crowdfunding. The initial goal of $5 million was comfortably achieved within a fortnight, thanks to the contributions of over 7,000 investors. This marked a significant milestone for Angel Studios, which had previously released just one theatrical production, His Only Son.

Sound of Freedom: Theater screenings and free-to-use streaming platform

A captivating journey: Sound of Freedom now in theaters across North America. Experience the drama on the big screen (Image via Sportskeeda)

Presently, the film is being showcased in selected theaters throughout North America. Movie enthusiasts are encouraged to stay updated with screening schedules by consulting showtime information from renowned theater websites such as:

AMC Theaters Regal Cinemas Cinemark Theaters Fandango

In addition to film production, Angel Studios also runs a free-to-use streaming service. A unique "Pay It Forward" strategy lets viewers watch Angel Studios' shows for free. The company relies on the generous contributions of viewers to sustain this free model and ensure the production of high-quality content.

Angel Studios, originally known as VidAngel, was established in 2014 by Neal Harmon, Jeffrey Harmon, Daniel Harmon, Jordan Harmon, and Benton Crane. The inspiration behind the company was to create content that was free from any elements unsuitable for children and other audiences.

In line with this ethos, Sound of Freedom will likely be available for free streaming on Angel Studios' platform. Further, given that Angel Studios' series, The Chosen, is featured on NBCUniversal's Peacock, there is a chance that Jim Caviezel's latest could make its way onto this streaming platform as well.

Inspired by true events: Portraying the reality of human trafficking

A heart-wrenching reality: The movie is more than fiction; it tells the true story of human trafficking (Image via Angel Studios)

Sound of Freedom unfolds the compelling story of Tim Ballard, a Special Agent with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). The film's storyline is centered on Ballard's pursuit to rescue a young boy from the clutches of brutal child traffickers. However, he learns that the boy's sister remains in captivity. Ballard then leaves his job and embarks on a perilous mission to rescue her.

This film seeks to cast a light on the reality of child trafficking while also acknowledging the efforts of organizations like Operation Underground Railroad.

Sound of Freedom goes beyond just entertainment. It seeks to enlighten audiences about the grim reality of human trafficking, motivating them to play their part in the fight against it.