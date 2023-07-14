Donald Trump to screen controversial Jim Caviezel-starrer film ‘Sound of Freedom’ at his Bedminster golf club

Donald Trump has announced to host the screening of the controversial movie 'Sound of Freedom' next week at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The Sound of Freedom is based on the true story of rescuing children from sex trafficking in Colombia. The movie was a surprise hit at the box office and earned more than $18 million in its opening week. It has received an aggregate approval rating of 76% on Rotten Tomatoes and is currently at 8.4 on IMBDb.

The Sound of Freedom garnered more praise and support from prominent right-wingers, such as Ben Shapiro and Jordan Peterson. Jim Caviezel, the movie's star, has been accused of supporting the Qanon conspiracy theories.

The movie is inspired by Tim Ballard, a former security agent at the Department of Homeland Security. He will join the screening along with President Trump, Caviezel, and producer Eduardo Verástegui.

The Trump campaign released the statement on Thursday, July 13, praising Verástegui.

The statement read, as per NBC:

"Verástegui has continuously advocated for a strong and vital bilateral relationship between the U.S. and Mexico and emphasized the importance of coming together as a society to address this pernicious evil and eradicate child trafficking."

Both Verástegui and Ballarad have had close relations with the former US President. While Verástegui was nominated as a Member of the President’s Advisory Commission on Hispanic Prosperity in 2020, Ballard had supported Trump's much-anticipated project to construct a wall at the US-Mexico border.

LIV Golf switches its season finale venue from Saudi Arabia to Trump National Doral

On Monday, July 11, it was announced that LIV Golf's season-ending event will be hosted by Donald Trump's Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida, instead of Saudi Arabia.

The final championship was scheduled to be played from November 3 to 5 at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, but now it will take place from October 20 to October 22 at Trump National Doral. The purse size of the event will be $50 million.

LIV Golf's CEO, Greg Norman, said in a statement, as quoted by ESPN:

"We're thrilled to return to the Blue Monster at Doral to celebrate a historic year and crown the 2023 LIV Golf League team champion."

"The team concept has come to life this year in exciting new ways as our players and fans embrace the launch of team golf. We're building up for an action-packed weekend with headline entertainment that will put an exclamation point on another can't-miss LIV Golf event."

The LIV Golf Jeddah has now been moved to October 13–15, which will be the final event of the regular season of the LIV Golf League 2023.

This will be the second straight time Miami will host the season finale of the PIF-sponsored league. Last year, Dustin Johnson emerged victorious in the individual portion, earning more than $35 million in the whole season. The team portion was also won by the Johnson-led 4Aces.

As of now, nine events have been played in the 2023 season, and Talor Gooch tops the standings with 137 points. The 4Aces lead the individual standings with 168 points.

