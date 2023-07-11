Why did LIV Golf change its season finale venue from Saudi Arabia to Trump National Doral? Real reason explored

The LIV Golf season finale team event, which was originally set for Saudi Arabia, has been relocated to Miami.
The original plan was to host the last event of the season in Saudi Arabia, but given LIV's weak TV ratings and audience depletion, the organizers have decided to host the final event in Maimi instead. The Trump National Doral Golf Club, which hosted the series' debut season, will now host the team championship from October 20-22.
LIV Golf Jeddah was previously scheduled to be the final event of the second season, but will now be held a week before the team championship, on October 12-15. Speaking about the changes, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said:
“We’re thrilled to return to the Blue Monster at Doral to celebrate a historic year and crown the 2023 LIV Golf League team champion."
He added:
"The team concept has come to life this year in exciting new ways as our players and fans embrace the launch of team golf. We’re building up for an action-packed weekend with headline entertainment that will put an exclamation point on another can’t-miss LIV Golf event."
LIV Golf recently wrapped up its London event, held from July 7-9 at Centurion Golf Club, where Australian golfer Cameron Smith registered a victory over Marc Leishman and Patrick Reed.
LIV Golf schedule
The next LIV Golf event will be held from August 4 to 6 at the Old White in Greenbrier. The second season of the Saudi-backed circuit is coming to an end, with only five events remaining.
Following Greenbrier, LIV golfers will travel to Bedminster for their next tournament, which will take place at Trump National Golf Club from August 11 to 13.
LIV Golf Chicago will be held from September 22 to 24 at Rich Harvest Farms, followed by the season's final individual tournament in Jeddah and then the final team championship in Maimi.
Here is the 2023 LIV Golf schedule:
Greenbrier
- Date: August 4-6
- Venue: The Old White at The Greenbrier
Bedminster
- Date: August 11-13
- Venue: Trump National Golf Club
Chicago
- Date: September 22-24
- Venue: Rich Harvest Farms
Jeddah
- Date: October 13-15
- Venue: Royal Golf & Country Club
Miami
- Date: October 20-22
- Venue: Trump National Doral
Here are the results of all the LIV Golf events held in 2023 so far:
Mayakoba
- Date: February 24-26
- Venue: El Camaleon Golf Course, Mexico
- Winner: Charles Howell III
- Runner up: Peter Uihlein
- Team Winner: Crushers GC
- Runner Up: 4 Aces GC
Tucson
- Date: March 17-19
- Venue: The Gallery Golf Club
- Winner: Danny Lee
- Runner Up: Charles Ortiz
- Team Winner: Fireballs GC
- Runner up: 4 Aces GC
Orlando
- Date: March 31-April 02
- Venue: Orange County National
- Winner: Brooks Koepka
- Runner Up: Sebastian Munoz
- Team winner: Torque GC
- Runner up: Smash GC
Adelaide
- Date: April 21-13
- Venue: The Grange Golf Club
- Winner: Talor Gooch
- Runner Up: Anirban Lahiri
- Team winner: 4 Aces GC
- Runner up: Range Goats GC
Singapore
- Date: April 28-30
- Venue: Sentosa Golf Club
- Winner: Talor Gooch
- Runner Up: Sergio Garcia
- Team winner: RangeGoats Gc
- Runner up: Fireballs GC
Tulsa
- Date: May 12-14
- Venue: Cedar Ridge Country Club
- Winner: Dustin Johnson
- Runner up: Cameron Smith
- Team winner: Stinger GC
- Runner up: 4 Aces GC
DC
- Date: May 26-28
- Venue: Trump National Golf Club Washington DC
- Winner: Harold Varner II
- Runner up: Brandon Grace
- Team winner: Torque GC
- Runner up: Stinger GC
Andalucia
- Date: June 20- July 2
- Venue: Real Club Valderrama
- Winner: Talor Gooch
- Runner up: Bryson DeChambeau
- Team winner: Torque GC
- Runner Up: RangeGoats GC
London
- Date: July 7-9
- Venue: Centurion Golf Club
- Winner: Cameron Smith
- Runners up: Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman
- Team winner: 4 Aces GC
- Runner up: Ripper GC