Why did LIV Golf change its season finale venue from Saudi Arabia to Trump National Doral? Real reason explored

The LIV Golf season finale team event, which was originally set for Saudi Arabia, has been relocated to Miami.

The original plan was to host the last event of the season in Saudi Arabia, but given LIV's weak TV ratings and audience depletion, the organizers have decided to host the final event in Maimi instead. The Trump National Doral Golf Club, which hosted the series' debut season, will now host the team championship from October 20-22.

LIV Golf Jeddah was previously scheduled to be the final event of the second season, but will now be held a week before the team championship, on October 12-15. Speaking about the changes, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said:

“We’re thrilled to return to the Blue Monster at Doral to celebrate a historic year and crown the 2023 LIV Golf League team champion."

He added:

"The team concept has come to life this year in exciting new ways as our players and fans embrace the launch of team golf. We’re building up for an action-packed weekend with headline entertainment that will put an exclamation point on another can’t-miss LIV Golf event."

LIV Golf recently wrapped up its London event, held from July 7-9 at Centurion Golf Club, where Australian golfer Cameron Smith registered a victory over Marc Leishman and Patrick Reed.

LIV Golf schedule

The next LIV Golf event will be held from August 4 to 6 at the Old White in Greenbrier. The second season of the Saudi-backed circuit is coming to an end, with only five events remaining.

Following Greenbrier, LIV golfers will travel to Bedminster for their next tournament, which will take place at Trump National Golf Club from August 11 to 13.

LIV Golf Chicago will be held from September 22 to 24 at Rich Harvest Farms, followed by the season's final individual tournament in Jeddah and then the final team championship in Maimi.

Here is the 2023 LIV Golf schedule:

Greenbrier

Date: August 4-6

Venue: The Old White at The Greenbrier

Bedminster

Date: August 11-13

Venue: Trump National Golf Club

Chicago

Date: September 22-24

Venue: Rich Harvest Farms

Jeddah

Date: October 13-15

Venue: Royal Golf & Country Club

Miami

Date: October 20-22

Venue: Trump National Doral

﻿Here are the results of all the LIV Golf events held in 2023 so far:

Mayakoba

Date: February 24-26

Venue: El Camaleon Golf Course, Mexico

Winner: Charles Howell III

Runner up: Peter Uihlein

Team Winner: Crushers GC

Runner Up: 4 Aces GC

Tucson

Date: March 17-19

Venue: The Gallery Golf Club

Winner: Danny Lee

Runner Up: Charles Ortiz

Team Winner: Fireballs GC

Runner up: 4 Aces GC

Orlando

Date: March 31-April 02

Venue: Orange County National

Winner: Brooks Koepka

Runner Up: Sebastian Munoz

Team winner: Torque GC

Runner up: Smash GC

Adelaide

Date: April 21-13

Venue: The Grange Golf Club

Winner: Talor Gooch

Runner Up: Anirban Lahiri

Team winner: 4 Aces GC

Runner up: Range Goats GC

Singapore

Date: April 28-30

Venue: Sentosa Golf Club

Winner: Talor Gooch

Runner Up: Sergio Garcia

Team winner: RangeGoats Gc

Runner up: Fireballs GC

Tulsa

Date: May 12-14

Venue: Cedar Ridge Country Club

Winner: Dustin Johnson

Runner up: Cameron Smith

Team winner: Stinger GC

Runner up: 4 Aces GC

DC

Date: May 26-28

Venue: Trump National Golf Club Washington DC

Winner: Harold Varner II

Runner up: Brandon Grace

Team winner: Torque GC

Runner up: Stinger GC

Andalucia

Date: June 20- July 2

Venue: Real Club Valderrama

Winner: Talor Gooch

Runner up: Bryson DeChambeau

Team winner: Torque GC

Runner Up: RangeGoats GC

London

Date: July 7-9

Venue: Centurion Golf Club

Winner: Cameron Smith

Runners up: Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman

Team winner: 4 Aces GC

Runner up: Ripper GC

