Where is WonderCon 2022? Badges, how to buy, guests, dates, and all you need to know

Comic-Con International has finally announced its dates for the upcoming WonderCon 2022, the first in-person event after it was postponed for the last two years following the pandemic. For 2020 and 2021, WonderCon opted for virtual events to satisfy the fans.

Along with the dates, CCI has also confirmed the price and availability of the badges for the three-day event. On Monday, February 28, the badges for the convention went on sale at around 1.00 PM (PST).

This year’s WonderCon will be held in Anaheim, California, at the Anaheim Convention Center. The event will be held from Friday, April 1, to Sunday, April 3.

What is known about the WonderCon 2022?

While Comic-Con International has not yet revealed the official programming details for the three-day convention, the official Reddit page has confirmed an ‘Alien’ Franchise Panel. It is plausible that the panel would be for FX’s new Alien series, helmed by Noah Hawley.

Furthermore, WonderCon 2022’s official site has revealed special guests, including comic-book writers and artists. The esteemed panel of guests includes the likes of David F. Walker (writer of DC’s Naomi series), James Rollins (writer of Sigma Force book series), and Kevin Eastman (co-creator of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), amongst others.

Michael Cho, Shannon Hale, Sarah Kuhn, Trung Le Nguyen, David A. Robertson, Gene Luen Yang and Skottie Young will also join these guests.

Badges price and registration process

Badge prices (Image via Comic-Con International)

For the first day, badges for adults would be available for $45. Meanwhile, minors, senior citizens, and US Military personnel can get badges for $23. The second day’s badges will be available for $55 for adults, and they will be available for $28 for the aforementioned other groups of people.

Similarly, the third day's badge will be available for $35 for adults, while special concessions are available for under-18, senior citizens, or army personnel. These visitors can receive a badge for just $18.

The three-day badge will cost $120 for adults without concessions. Meanwhile, the group eligible for the concession would get it at $60.

How to buy the badges?

The badges' purchase portal (Image via Comic-Con International)

Badges can be purchased from WonderCon 2022’s official site. However, any user purchasing a badge would need to have a “valid Comic-Con Member ID.” Furthermore, if the badges are purchased before March 6, the buyer will receive the badges in advance via a shipment.

However, it must be noted that due to active COVID precautionary guidelines in the convention, badges for an event do not guarantee entry. If the event’s limit for attendees is reached, visitors may be denied access.

