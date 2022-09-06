Who is Darkseid's daughter, Grail? Origin of DC villainess explored

When talking about menaces in the DC Universe, Grail is a name that will definitely pop up. Described as the Godkiller, she is a villainess with intense evil behind her eyes and will stop at nothing to bring pain to people. Her power is unmatched, and you can be sure that she craves destruction.

Grail also has a connection to one of the strongest beings in the DC Universe. Being the daughter of Darkseid, she is a demigod who is known for the great destruction she causes at the orders of the Anti-God. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the origins of the Godkiller and see how she became who she is.

Exploring the origins of Darkseid's daughter, Grail

Being the Goddess of Anti-Life, Grail has a huge connection to the New Gods. Created by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok, she first appeared in the New 52 series, in the comic book Justice League Vol 2 #40.

According to Fandom, the Godkiller is connected to the Amazonians as well. Born at the same time as Diana Prince, Myrina, who was aided by Penelope, gave birth to Grail. After being watched by Menalippe, Penelope heard of the prophecy of destruction that the child would bring about, and that she would go on to try and murder the child.

Bonded for Life @GreatKungLao Among other things Grail is also a name of Darkseid's daughter who was concieved by amazon Myrina in secret in order to use her againt Dark God in the future. Grail was born on same day as Diana. She later joins Anti-Monitor in war against Darkseid. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut Among other things Grail is also a name of Darkseid's daughter who was concieved by amazon Myrina in secret in order to use her againt Dark God in the future. Grail was born on same day as Diana. She later joins Anti-Monitor in war against Darkseid. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut https://t.co/Kc4B5Otqd8

Myrina then defended her from Penelope and murdered Menalippe. Leaving Themyscira, she brought her daughter alongside her and became one of the first few Amazons to leave the sacred island. A few decades later, the Godkiller formed an alliance with the Anti-Monitor and waged a war on her father, Darkseid.

She then went on to play a massive role in the Darkseid War. Arriving on Earth through a portal, she declared war against the Justice League almost immediately and nearly killed them until she was interrupted by Wonder Woman. However, Diana proved to be no match against her and defeated her easily as well.

During the storyline, she ends up killing Darkseid as well. After the Justice League were teleported away, she summoned the armies of Apokolips and charged against them alongside Anti-Monitor. Over here with the help of Monitor, she was able to take him down and steal the Anti-Life Equation for herself.

Her rivalry with Wonder Woman then began and she would go back to the past and turn Steve Trevor into her mind slave. She would also revive Darkseid into an infant child through the Anti-Life Equation and would raise him as her own child.

Grail is one of the strongest beings in the DC Universe. Her strength is unmatched, and she holds the powers of a New God and an Amazonian as well. This alone makes her a formidable foe against anyone. Having merged with Anti-Life as well, she is a powerhouse that no one in the DC Universe would dare to take on. Hopefully, we get to see her soon in live-action.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adelle Fernandes