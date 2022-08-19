One of the most widely celebrated (and anime-inspired) superhero characters to ever exist is Wonder Woman, equipped with her iconic Lasso of Truth. The DC superhero has served as an icon to many women worldwide since initially being introduced, for both her prominence in being featured and for being a powerful hero.

While Wonder Woman and her Lasso of Truth are incredibly powerful, there are some key conditions to using the latter’s full powers. For example, if someone has nothing to hide or admit to, the Lasso of Truth would not affect them, even if they’ve lied in the past out of necessity rather than for nefarious intents.

Here are 10 anime characters whom Wonder Woman’s Lasso of Truth won’t affect.

Anime’s most iconic characters impervious to Wonder Woman’s Lasso of Truth

1) Goku

Goku as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Time and time again, Goku has proven himself to be one of the most innocent, open, and kind-hearted characters in all of shonen anime. No matter which Dragon Ball series, this is a universal truth for his character, which seldom changes when he’s in control of his thoughts and actions.

Being such an open book, there’s little doubt Wonder Woman’s Lasso of Truth would have any effect on him. There’s nothing that Goku isn’t already open and honest about, making Lasso’s core functions useless against this specific target.

2) Satoru Gojo

Gojo as seen in the series' anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

While Satoru Gojo has technically lied in the series to Fushiguro and Nobara about Yuji Itadori's death, this was to achieve a particular goal and ensure Yuji's survival. Beyond this one instance, he's never shown lying in the series. In fact, it's quite the opposite, with his boldness in truth and honesty being a bigger issue than lying.

As a result, there's very little Gojo has to hide or lie about, meaning there's very little Wonder Woman's Lasso of Truth has a chance of finding. The Jujutsu Kaisen fan favorite doesn't have anything worth hiding, and even if he did, he'd likely be open about it.

3) Tanjiro Kamado

Tanjiro as seen in the series' anime (Image via ufotable Studios)

Demon Slayer's Tanjiro Kamado is often called one of the kindest characters in anime, with the young soldier often taking pity on his demonic enemies in their final moments. He's even shown to be incredibly open and honest towards them, even identifying with and helping to reunite siblings Daki and Gyutaro following their conflict in the Entertainment District arc.

Furthermore, Zenitsu even says at one point that Tanjiro smells remarkably honest and kind, implying it to be a natural and detectable part of his personality. With all of this in mind, it's more likely than not that Wonder Woman's Lasso of Truth would not affect the young Slayer.

4) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece's Monkey D. Luffy is so honest and open that, more often than not, it hurts him and is a detriment to his overarching goals and plans. A key example is him constantly introducing himself to his enemies with his full name and threatening to beat them, whether they're much weaker or stronger than he is.

It's such a key part of his character that he's often called the most honest character in anime, which is a fair title to assign. As a result, there's simply nothing for Wonder Woman's Lasso of Truth to uncover here.

5) Jonathan Joestar

Jonathan as seen in the series' anime (Image via David Productions)

Jonathan Joestar prides himself on being as perfect a gentleman as he can be during his short time in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Despite his quick appearance, his belief in such a lifestyle and philosophy is apparent and inarguable, even being open and honest with his enemies when deception could give him an advantage.

With not lying being such a core part of his overall characterization, there’s little to no doubt that Wonder Woman’s Lasso of Truth is utterly ineffective against the Joestar family member.

6) Soichiro Yagami

Soichiro as seen in the series' anime (Image via Madhouse Studios)

While Soichiro Yagami does deceive his son Light and his girlfriend Misa at one point during Death Note, it's done out of necessity to prove that neither of them is Kira. Furthermore, he even expresses a distressful sorrow for having to do that as soon as the two are cleared of being Kira and the test is over.

Although he technically lied, it affected him profoundly at the moment. As a result, it's a safe bet that he, like many others on this list, values truth and honesty enough for Wonder Woman's Lasso of Truth to be a pointless tactic.

7) Gon Freecs

Gon as seen in the series' anime (Image via Madhouse Studios)

Hunter x Hunter's Gon Freecs has the honest and open attitude of a child, always saying what's on his mind and what he wants regardless of who it may or may not upset. This happens several times throughout the series, especially early on when author and illustrator Yoshihiro Togashi deliberately demonstrates this side of Gon.

Like many other children on this list, his honesty and openness would likely make Wonder Woman's Lasso of Truth ineffective.

8) Senku Ishigami

Senku as seen in the series' anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

As a man of science, Senku Ishigami prioritizes facts, honesty, and openness. He even lives his own life this way, showing no desire to twist the truth to comfort his comrades in even the direst and most distressful situations. In a way, this makes Senku one of the most honest and open people on this list.

Simultaneously, it indicates that Wonder Woman's Lasso of Truth would not affect the young scientist.

9) Power

Power as seen in the series' anime trailer (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Like many others on this list, Power is technically shown to lie out of actual necessity during the early stages of Chainsaw Man. However, this is an isolated incident, with the Blood Fiend never lying or showing any signs of deception outside of this one incident. In fact, she's much more bold and outgoing after this initial lie, if anything.

As a result, Wonder Woman's Lasso of Truth would be completely and utterly ineffective against the bold and brash Power.

10) Shoto Todoroki

Todoroki as seen in the series' anime (Image via bones Studio)

My Hero Academia's Shoto Todoroki is shown to be incredibly blunt, honest, and truthful, even to friends who would appreciate a comforting lie at that specific moment. Whether this is due to a lack of social cues or his personality, he's nevertheless shown to almost never lie or hide his true feelings or opinions.

If this were to change eventually, fans could more accurately decide whether or not Shoto has a deceptive personality. However, with currently available information, it seems that Wonder Woman's Lasso of Truth would not affect Shoto.

