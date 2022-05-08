Who is DC's Atrocitus? Origin explored as McFarlane Toys reveal Build-A-Figure of character 

McFarlane Toys have launched their final piece for the DC's Green Lantern Blackest Night collection. The company is known for developing high-quality action figures from comic books, films, and video games. When pictures of the Build-A-Figure of the Deadly Atrocitus came out, fans could not hold on to their excitement.

The Red Lantern Corps' leader, Atrocitus, is one of the best comic book character action figures to date. So, it's no wonder that the entire community is excited that one of the most notable characters from the comic book series is becoming an action figure.

Action figure of Atrocitus (Image via DC)

However, only a single picture flexed the fantastic build of the Atrocitus action figure so far. We might see a better look at the upcoming figures in the next few days.

Exploring DC's Atrocitus and his potential powers

Red Lantern Corps is headed by Atrocitus (Image via DC)

In the DC comic books, Atrocitus is a supervillain who is the opposite of Green Lantern. Basically, he is the biggest enemy of Sinestro, Guardians of the Universe's former member to hold the Green Lantern title.

Unlike the Green Lantern, Atrocitus flexes a red ring. While Green Lanterns' rings draw power from its users' willpower, the red rings draw power from the users' rage. The red rings can also corrupt other rings with their dark power. Consequently, other lanterns, mainly Green Lanterns, find it difficult to access their powers in front of a red ring user.

In general, the red ring corrupts the minds of its users, making almost every member of the Red Lantern Corps a mindless monster. However, Atrocitus can control the massive energy of the ring and remain in control. He can even use the magic to overcome other ring users' dark energy, making a red ring user a regular user, but he chooses not to do so. So, this tells how evil Atroticus is.

While Green Lantern's powers are weak in front of red ring's energy, Blue Lantern's energy can overcome a Red ring's energy. Besides the ring's power, Atrocitus can also dominate any situation with his intelligence. He is knowledgeable enough to craft energy devices used by other characters in the universe.

In the Flashpoint timeline, Atrocitus also unleashed Black Lanterns by killing William Hand. In this timeline, Sinestro visits Atrocitus to learn more about Flashpoint, and then kills the latter. So, unlike the main timeline, the red ring user met his end in the alternate reality.

