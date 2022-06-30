Who is DC's Cobalt Blue? The Flash S8 ending's likely tease for new character in upcoming season

The Flash Season 8 has ended with a shocking revelation, and fans are now wondering if Cobalt Blue will appear in Season 9.
In the second part of the Season Finale, we saw Barry Allen eliminating the Negative forces and the reign of Reverse-Flash. However, the episode also showed that this isn't the end of the Negative forces, and there is a chance that the forces will bring someone as their new incarnation.
The probability also increases when we see a glowing blue crystal while Iris and Barry discuss the same. Regarding the color blue, fans can't stop themselves from thinking of DC's Cobalt Blue. This article dives into the post to see who exactly Cobalt Blue is and what the character is capable of.
Exploring DC's Cobalt Blue
Barry Allen's twin brother, Malcolm Thawne, was stolen by Dr. Gilmore when the infants were born. Gilmore lied to Dr. Henry and Nora Allen that the child was dead.
He took Malcolm away from his biological parents because, on the same day, he strangled another couple's infant due to heavy drinking. He was too intoxicated to save the child, so to protect his career, he chose to steal a baby from Allen's and hand it over to the couple.
However, the adoptive parents were cruel to him, so Malcolm had an abusive childhood. Thawne family inherited the power of blue flame that they used to heal others.
Except for Malcolm, all the family members had the powers, so they usually taunted him. One day, he finally learns that he doesn't belong here; instead, he is the son of Nora and Dr. Henry Allen. Along with this, he also learned about his brother Barry, who leads a happy life.
Realizing this, Malcolm started hating Barry, thinking that all this could be his if Dr. Gilmore had stolen Barry instead of him that day. He decided to take revenge and to do so. He took his adoptive grandfather's help, who taught him how the blue flame could help him steal anything he wanted.
He also asked Malcolm to place the hatred for Barry in the talisman and place it in the chest of his costume as this would grant him powers.
The talisman also helped Malcolm steal the speed of his opponents. He can also steal multiple levels of speed from different sources.
Malcolm then became the supervillain Cobalt Blue who would do anything to take Barry Allen, aka The Flash, down on his knees. However, he couldn't beat Flash; Barry defeated him using his Blue Flame.
In the comics, the supervillain does terrible things after Flash dies, such as blowing off Barry's residence and his lab. He did everything he could for the sake of his hatred for his biological brother Barry.