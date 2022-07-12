Who is DC's Equinox? Comic origin and powers explored

The villain of the week this time around is DC's Equinox - a character that has, of late, been making rounds online.

The villain, who went on to have a small following after an appearance in a cartoon series, is having quite the time in the spotlight. Bearing many similarities to Libra's character from the comics, this character was created by the Lords of Order and Chaos and tasked with the responsibility of maintaining equilibrium between the two forces.

With Equinox trending yet again, many fans are only just finding out that the character didn't actually originate from the comics, but was first introduced in Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

Here, we explore the origins of the villain and understand who exactly he is.

Exploring the origins of DC's Equinox: Creator, first appearance, and more

Created by Jim Kreig, Equinox was first introduced in Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and was voiced by Oded Fehr. He made his debut on March 13, 2009, in the episode titled, Mystery in Space. A recurring villain, his real name is unknown and he has had quite a few skirmishes with the Dark Knight throughout the series.

According to DC's fandom page, when the Lords of Order and Chaos chose an infant as their mediator, they made him wield both their magic. He was tasked with making sure that the two groups preserved their peace and would be responsible for restoring balance if either of them grew stronger.

Unable to handle the pressure of the task, he bails and goes on his own journey of wanting to restore balance (giving some serious competition to Thanos).

While his attempts at creating balance are never really explained, all you need to know is that his approach is very black and white. In the show, he kidnaps Gorilla Grodd because according to him, Grodd's plan might cause an issue in the Equilibrium.

To not disrupt balance, he also kidnaps The Question, who was chasing Grodd.

He then hangs them both over a fiery pit. However, they are saved when Batman interferes. Later on in the show, Equinox comes up with a plan to end the entire universe and start it over from the beginning. However, he is seen hesitating when Batman presents him with the dilemma that he was just doing all this because he hated the Lords of Order and Chaos.

In the process, Equinox has an epiphany, realizing that if he was doing this out of spite, then he himself isn't balanced. Batman punches him during this moment of distraction, thereby causing him to shatter.

The character himself is quite advanced in the use of Magic and hand-to-hand combat. He is also extremely similar to another DC character called Libra, and is pretty much a loose adaptation of him in a way, especially given that Libra also wanted to ensure cosmic balance and to that end, even built a device for it.

If you want to check out who Equinox is, then you can catch him in Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

