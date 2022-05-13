Who are in DC's Multiversity: Teen Justice? Exploring debut issue of Earth 11's superheroes

Teen Justice debuted in DC's Very Merry Multiverse #1, published in 2020, and has a cover date of February 2021. After being on a break for so long, the team will reappear this June, Pride Month 2022.

Teen Justice is a group that consists of the sidekicks of the fan-favorite superheroes. Young members of the group include Robin, Supergirl, Aquagirl, Donald Troy, Klarienne the Witch-Girl, Kid Quick, and Teekl.

These members had to unite to stop their mentors when Starrla, the Star Conqueress, dominated the entire Justice Guild.

DC @DCComics Welcome to Earth-11... yeah, you may need to catch up. Race over to bit.ly/3L1PO4t and meet the heroes of MULTIVERSITY: TEEN JUSTICE. Welcome to Earth-11... yeah, you may need to catch up. Race over to bit.ly/3L1PO4t and meet the heroes of MULTIVERSITY: TEEN JUSTICE. https://t.co/iPqHgxbn3T

What do we know about Multiversity: Teen Justice #1?

Following Pride Month, the mighty young heroes from Earth 11 are getting their solo miniseries that will see them tackle the attack of H.I.V.E., a dangerous terrorist organization. Apart from that, the issue will also feature the Church of Blood.

The team will also have to figure out the real intentions of Sister Blood, the main adversary of Teen Titans. And on their way, they have to face troublesome teen stuff, which gets in the way of protecting the city from evildoers. However, the group will surely do anything to achieve their target.

The miniseries is written by Ivan Cohen, popularly known for his brilliant work in Beware The Batman, Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries, and more. Besides Cohen, the issue also sees Danny Lore as the co-writer, Marco Failla as the penciler, and Enrica Eren Angiolini as the colorist.

The central cover art of the issue comes from Robbi Rodriguez, and on the other hand, Stephanie Hans is involved in the open-to-order variant. Furthermore, the 1.25 and 1.50 cover variants of Multiversity: Teen Justice #1 come from Bengal and Marco Failla.

To make us familiar with the main characters, including Robin, Supergirl, Klarienne the Witch Girl, Aquagirl, Troy, and Raven, the comic book publisher has released biographies of the central characters in the form of trade cards. So, the creators are using every ace up their sleeve to bring these characters into the limelight.

Kid Quick's biography (Image via DC)

Aquagirl's biography (Image via DC)

Troy's biography (Image via DC)

Klarienne The Witch Girl's biography (Image via DC)

Supergirl's biography (Image via DC)

Raven's biography (Image via DC)

Robin's biography (Image via DC)

Multiversity: Teen Justice #1 will come out on June 7. This means you'll get to see more adventures from the group in just a few days. So, if you have missed their first appearance, don't forget to get your hands on the six-unit miniseries featuring the superheroes from Earth 11.

Edited by Ravi Iyer