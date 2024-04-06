Who is Death Grip in Deadpool? Everything to know

The comic book Deadpool #1 arrived in bookshops, stands, and online platforms on April 3, 2024. This is a new solo series featuring the loveable mercenary with the addition of new characters and a villain, Death Grip. To add to the excitement, Marvel Comics also released a trailer for the series available on YouTube for Wade Wilson's fans.

Introduced as a supervillain in 1990's New Mutant #98, Deadpool later transitioned into an antihero. For the uninitiated, Deadpool is the alter ego of Wade Wilson, a mercenary known for his regenerative powers. While disfigured through various fatal encounters, Wade has a superhuman healing ability that makes him "unkillable."

The character has had exposure in both Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where actor Ryan Reynolds plays the merc. Cody Ziglar created the latest series with artist Rogê Antônio, in which the antihero faces a new adversary, Death Grip.

Deadpool #1: Who is Death Grip in the series?

Death Grip is obsessed with death and is seeking the unkillable. (Image via Marvel)

The newest entrant in Wade Wilson's life is Death Grip, the new rival he is combating in the just-released comic book, Deadpool #1. Going by the name, the character has a fascination for death and is in search of someone who cannot die.

As depicted in the comic's trailer, Death Grip delivers a fatal blow to Wade's abdomen, meaning to kill the merc. However, the "unkillable" gets up and resumes the battle. Creator Cody Ziglar explained the character while speaking to Comicbook.com. According to him, the new villain is a mystic of sorts blended with a powerful martial artist. As Cody describes Death Grip:

"He has studied the Mystic Arts, like a Doctor Strange-type academy. Only he failed out. He's a mix of mystic with someone like Shang-Chi or some of Iron Fist's abilities."

Death Grip is obsessed with chasing death and finding an avatar for it. A person like Wade Wilson, who can elude death, is likely to be fascinating for Death Grip to encounter. He wants to find out the secrets behind being an unkillable person.

How did Deadpool and Death Grip meet?

Death Grip lethally hits Wade in the stomach (Image via Marvel)

As per the plot of Deadpool #1, a mutant teleporter, Henry LaPonte, sends Wade and his symbiote pet, Princess, on a chase for a mercenary job. However, the protagonist lands at the location of Death Grip, who seems to use magical powers to kill Henry LaPonte.

During a face-off, Death Grip repels bullets from Wade's gun. When the villain makes Wade's guns disappear, he has to use swords for his combat, which brings him close to the villain.

However, as mentioned before, Death Grip hits Wade in the stomach with a lethal blow and turns to leave, assuming Wade is dead. Through the villain's monologue, Wade gets up and stabs him in the back. While the stab through the chest may be deadly, there is a grenade explosion, and Death Grip flees through it.

As Death Grip escapes the first battle with Wade, there will be more encounters between the two in the future. This could be one of Wade's nemeses, who plans to exploit the merc's abilities.

More about the series Deadpool #1

Creator Cody Ziglar of Miles Morale: Spider-Man fame expressed his desire to explore the character, which includes his family, and his wacky approach to his battles. The art in the series is drawn by Antônio, known previously for his art in Carnage and Venom. Antônio calls Deadpool one of the most fun characters.

The recently released comic book is expected to bring more into Wade Wilson's world. Besides his symbiote dog and a mystic supervillain, the series will also feature Wade's daughter, Ellie. As per Marvel, the universe is not ready for this father-daughter pair. Moreover, with Death Grip hunting down the protagonist, the storyline likely has emotional drama.

Fans can watch the trailer of Deadpool #1 and look out for the comic book at nearby stands or online platforms.