Who are Dream's romantic interests in The Sandman comics? All about Nada, Calliope and Killalla

The recently released Netflix series The Sandman is making a buzz all over again after the addition of two bonus episodes to the already impressive roster of episodes in season one. The series, adapted from Neil Gaiman’s magnum opus, traces the journey of Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, as he rebuilds his realm after being captured for more than a century.

The series, with its philosophical undertones, showcases the life of Dream Lord, a flawed protagonist with a dysfunctional family of Endless and loads of broken relationships. In the first season, we come across a couple of his past romantic interests. In episode four, titled A Hope in Hell, we briefly met Nada, while episode eleven showcased the story of Calliope.

While casual Netflix viewers might be unaware of The Sandman and his romantic relationships, Neil Gaiman has depicted the deep lore of love and loss in his graphic novels. Let us dive into the comics and explore the love life of Dream of the Endless.

Queen of the First City of man, Nada was sentenced to hell by the Sandman

𝑮𝒉𝒊𝒗𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒆𝒍 \(〃^∇^)/ @_HSKY1805 Just finished watching The Sandman and I fell in love with Nada help! Just finished watching The Sandman and I fell in love with Nada help! https://t.co/X6bOcOXArq

Nada first appeared in April 1989 in Gaiman’s Sandman Vol 2 #4. The queen of the First City, Nada, falls in love with a man who used to roam her kingdom at night. In love with the mysterious man, Nada follows him and finds herself in the dream realm. The man turns out to be Morpheus, who offers her a place in the Dreaming.

After finding out that the man is Lord Kai'ckul, she rejects his offer, stating that no good can come from the love between an endless and a human. Morpheus woos her, and the two make love on a rock overlooking Nada’s city. The myth states that the sun, angered by this unusual relationship, rained fire upon her kingdom and melted the city of glass in an instant.

lordzuuko | Commissions open | Sandman @mackorel Dream saying "She defied me" really holds so much weight. Finally reached that part about Dream and Nada's tragic love. Kinda excited how they're gonna play it out in the show.Dream saying "She defied me" really holds so much weight. Finally reached that part about Dream and Nada's tragic love. Kinda excited how they're gonna play it out in the show. 👀 Dream saying "She defied me" really holds so much weight. https://t.co/Nr8lTujJfn

Nada, grief-stricken and filled with guilt, accepts death by jumping off a cliff. After her death, Morpheus yet again asked Nada to join his side in the dream realm, but she rejected his offer yet again. Enraged by the rejection, The Sandman sentences her to Hell, where she has been trapped for more than a thousand years.

After a discussion with the Endless siblings Desire and Death, Morpheus is compelled to free his former lover from hell. However, after a confrontation with Lucifer Morningstar, the ruler of hell gave up his keys to his kingdom to Morpheus. Demon Lord Azazel offers Nada in return for the key. Dream rejects the offer, captures Azazel, and, after finding the perfect ruler for Hell, frees Nada and apologizes to her.

Like The Sandman, Calliope was captured by a mortal

Sharmi Sandman Era @KeyleenKT



Morpheus and Calliope

#TheSandman I just finished the bonus episode and it wasMorpheus and Calliope I just finished the bonus episode and it was 😭😭😭 Morpheus and Calliope 💔#TheSandman https://t.co/bu3Nh1hiPu

The youngest of the nine muses of Greek mythology, Calliope was a former lover of Morpheus and mother to their son Orpheus. Calliope was captured by Erasmus Fry in 1927 to serve as his inspiration. Fry found it convenient to simply maraud the muse without her consent, despite the fact that muses were supposed to be wooed for inspiration. The muse was later sold to another writer, Richard Madoc.

Tired of her captivity and physical abuse, Calliope called upon the aid of The Kindly Ones, who suggested taking help from her former lover, Dream. However, during that time, Dream himself was held captive. After Morpheus rebuilds his realm and gains back his power, he embarks on the pursuit of Calliope.

nef @noicebandito



in the og scene calliope asks morpheus if she could visit him in the dream realm & he says it's not a good idea, while in the series he actually responds with a hesitant "one day perhaps..."

and i feel like this humanises morpheus a bit more than the comic #TheSandman SPOILERSin the og scene calliope asks morpheus if she could visit him in the dream realm & he says it's not a good idea, while in the series he actually responds with a hesitant "one day perhaps..."and i feel like this humanises morpheus a bit more than the comic #TheSandman SPOILERSin the og scene calliope asks morpheus if she could visit him in the dream realm & he says it's not a good idea, while in the series he actually responds with a hesitant "one day perhaps..."and i feel like this humanises morpheus a bit more than the comic https://t.co/hLntzz1fKa

Morpheus rescues his former lover and curses her captor Madoc with an overabundance of ideas, which drives him mad. Calliope later pleads with Morpheus to take back the curse he set upon Madoc.

The breakup of Killalla and The Sandman put a wedge between him and Desire

Nuclear MAGA David Morgan @StarCoreOne02 The Sandman Endless Nights is essential. (1st Despair I, Delight, Killala of the Glow, O: Delirium) The Sandman Endless Nights is essential. (1st Despair I, Delight, Killala of the Glow, O: Delirium) https://t.co/ktsMX06wfZ

In the early years after the universe was formed, Killalla from the planet Oa found the power to control a green force called the Glow. Her powers helped her enter the dream realm, where she met Morpheus and they fell in love. The Sandman invited Killalla to a party that was attended by various stars, galaxies, and planets, as well as cosmic gods and the Endless.

Unable to fathom the sheer powers of the beings, Killalla started doubting her love for Dream. Dream’s sister Desire manipulated Killalla as she fell in love with Sto-Oa, as Morpheus watched the two in an embrace. The moment marks the first instance of the rivalry between the Endless siblings, Desire and Dream.

The Sandman is now streaming on Netflix. The series stars Tom Sturridge, Mason Alexander Park Desire, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Donna Preston, Gwendoline Christie, and Boyd Holbrook.

