Who is Kinvara in Game of Thrones? Character storyline, powers and more explained 

Kinvara in Game of Thrones was one of those blink-and-you-miss characters in the show. The character only appeared for a brief period in the show, for one episode to be precise, and then disappeared.

When Kinvara's character was first introduced in Game of Thrones it seemed like she would play an instrumental part in the show's storyline. However, she did not do much to push the show's plot as she appeared for only one episode in season 6 of the show.

In that episode, she revealed herself to be a red priestess in front of Tyrion Lannister and Varys and promised to spread the word of Danaerys and her being "the chosen one" all over Essos. Speaking about Danaerys she had said:

"Daenerys Stormborn is the one who was promised. From the fire she was reborn to remake the world... She has freed the slaves from their chains and crucified the Masters for their sins... Her dragons are fire made flesh, a gift from the Lord of Light.... The dragons will purify non-believers by the thousands, burning their sins and flesh away."

Agreeing to Tyrion's proposition of ensuring obedience among the followers for Daenerys she had added:

"I will summon my most eloquent priests. They will spread the word. Daenerys has been sent to lead the people against the darkness in this war and then in the great war still to come."

What title does Kinvara hold in the Game of Thrones?

Expand Tweet

Kinvara holds the title of a red priestess in the Game of Thrones. To be precise, her exact title is High Priestess of the Red Temple of Volantis, the Flame of Truth, the Light of Wisdom, and First Servant of the Lord of Light. She appeared in season 6 of the show in the episode titled The Door.

Just like Melisandre who was a red priestess, Kinvara too could see visions about the future and believed that Daenerys was "the one who was promised." When Varys had questioned her about her powers, her faith, and allegiance, she had threatened revelation. She said:

"Everyone is what they are and where they are for a reason. Terrible things happen for a reason. Take what happened to you, Lord Varys, when you were a child. If not for your mutilation at the hand of a second-rate sorcerer, you wouldn't be here helping the Lord's Chosen bring his light into the world."

She also added:

"Knowledge has made you powerful. But there's still so much you don't know. Do you remember what you heard that night when the sorcerer tossed your parts in the fire? You heard a voice call out from the flames.... Should I tell you what the voice said? Should I tell you the name of the one who spoke?"

What are Kinvara's powers in Game of Thrones?

Game of Thrones did not get to witness the full bandwidth of High Priestess Kinvara's powers. This is because her stay in the show was short-lived. One of the most esteemed powers held by the red priestess was the power of resurrection. Much like Melisandre, she could also channel her powers and wake people from their deaths.

Does Kinvara feature in A Song of Ice and Fire?

Expand Tweet

Kinvara's character does not feature in A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin. This is because her character was exclusively created for the screen.

However, in the show, Kinvara did not feature beyond one episode. Even then, the impact was enough that the character continues to be talked about fans till this date.

You can watch all the episodes of Game of Thrones on HBO, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime Video in the United States.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback