Game of Thrones is one of HBO's highest-viewed and grossing series. With the series ending in 2019 and the well-received prequel House of the Dragon concluding in 2022, fans would want to read George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire next to get familiar with the source material. Game of Thrones is a fantasy adaptation of the book, and like many series or films adapted from books, it only showcases around 80% of the entire story.

Many parts are available in this book series, and it isn't easy to navigate through them. It is necessary to read the books to know all the tiny details that make up the story. There are five parts in the A Song of Ice and Fire collection, with two more on their way:

A Game of Thrones (1996) A Clash of Kings (1999) A Storm of Swords (2000) A Feast for Crows (2005) A Dance with Dragons (2011) The Winds of Winter (TBA) A Dream of Spring (TBA)

Complete publication and chronological read order for George R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones books

Accompanying these five main released books, there are several Novellas and companion pieces written by George RR Martin to give more insights into the world of Game of Thrones. The story of these novellas is set in the same period where A Song of Ice and Fire happens.

There are six novellas:

The Hedge Knight (1998) The Sworn Sword (2003) The Mystery Knight (2010) The Princess and the Queen (2013) The Rogue Prince (2014) The Sons of the Dragon (2017)

The three companion books are:

A Knight of Seven Kingdoms The World of Ice and Fire Fire and Blood

There are two methods to read the books: One is by publication order, and the other is by chronological order. The chronological approach lets you cover the story from start to end, in which the past and future are set in their rightful place without confusion. At the same time, the publication order gives you the unique experience of seeing the story unfold in the way Martin constructed the Game of Thrones universe.

The publication order:

The chronological order

A Song of Ice and Fire is a fiction set in Westeros and Essos continent, where the dominant nine families fight for the crown. In these continents, the winter lasts longer than many years, and the end is unpredictable. With Daenerys Targaryen fighting for her rightful crown and Lannisters controlling the war, the story is no less than thrilling.

With the release of House of The Dragon on HBO, series lovers are even more interested in knowing the history of Westeros. Reading the books may help fans grasp what is happening in the Targaryen world.