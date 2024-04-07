Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms announces cast for Dunk and Egg

Game of Thrones's new spinoff show, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, gets a fresh casting update. According to Entertainment Weekly, Peter Claffey of Wreck fame has been cast as Duncan the Tall in the upcoming spinoff. On the other hand, child actor Dexter Sol Ansell has been cast as Prince Aegon V Targaryen, more popularly known as Egg in the book the show is being adapted from.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is the second Game of Thrones spinoff to receive the green signal to go on floors after House of the Dragon. The show will follow the lives of Duncan and Egg, as highlighted in George R.R. Martin's books Tales of Dunk and Egg. The official synopsis for the upcoming project reads:

"A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Claffey), and his diminutive squire, Egg (Ansell). Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, the highly anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight has been scheduled for a 2025 release. As mentioned earlier, the same source also confirms the lead actors for the upcoming show: Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell.

Additional information about the show has also been revealed by HBO on their official website. Besides providing a brief synopsis of the upcoming show, the site also mentions the names of the executive producers for the same. George R. R. Martin, Ira Parker, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis are all set to executive produce the Game of Thrones spinoff. It also points out that the upcoming show "has received a straight-to-series order."

Delving into the careers of the lead actors of the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff series

As of now, only Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell have been confirmed as part of the cast of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. Given that the show is estimated to release in 2025, fans can expect an update regarding the cast of the series in the months to come.

Peter Claffey is expected to play Duncan the Tall in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. Claffey was born in Portumna, County Galway. He did his schooling at Garbally College and completed his college education and training in acting at Bow Street Academy. His first on-screen gig was the show Harry Wild, in which he played the role of Billy. His other notable works include Bad Sisters and Wreck.

Besides being an actor, Claffey is also a former rugby union player. Throughout his career, he has played for teams such as Galwegians RFC, Ballinasloe RFC, and Terenure College RF.

Dexter Sol Ansell is expected to play Egg or Aegon V Targaryen in the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. Dexter, born in Leeds, Yorkshire, is a child actor and is currently 9 years old. He has been active in Hollywood since 2016, and since then he has appeared in shows and movies like Emmerdale, The Midwich Cuckoos, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

While you wait for this Game of Thrones spinoff series, you can watch the other GoT spinoff series, House of the Dragon, on HBO and HBO Max.