Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight gets a promising update about a release date

Game of Thrones fans have a lot to be excited about. Following the massive success of their prequel series House of the Dragon, the showrunners have announced a tentative release date for yet another prequel series titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

Warner Bros. made a formal announcement about the prequel back in April 2023. As per TVLine, the announcement about the tentative premiere date for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight was revealed during the Q4 Warner Bros. Discovery earnings call on Friday, February 23. The CEO, David Zaslav, made the exciting announcement during the earnings call, saying:

"George R.R. Martin is in pre-production for the new spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which will premiere in late 2025 on Max."

This is the second spinoff series for the popular period drama from HBO. House of the Dragon garnered immense success upon the release of its first season, and the second season is scheduled to premiere in August 2024.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is the second prequel series to the Game of Thrones and will premiere late in 2025

The CEO of Warner Bros., David Zaslav, finally announced a tentative release date for the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series. As per Warner Bros., the series is being written and executive-produced by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker. Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis, who currently serve as House of the Dragon‘s showrunners, will be executive producers for the upcoming series.

The official logline of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight reads:

"A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros: a young, naïve, but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg."

It further reads:

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

The title of the prequel series suggests that it will be based on the Tales of Dunk and Egg novella series by George R.R. Martin. The three-part novella series follows Dunk (future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, Ser Duncan the Tall) and Egg (future King Aegon V Targaryen) around a century before the events of the Game of Thrones.

The first novella in the series is titled The Hedge Knight and will likely be the basis of the first season of the upcoming prequel series. Aegon V Targaryen is the great-grandfather of Daenerys Targaryen of the main Game of Thrones series.

While the upcoming prequel is still under production, viewers have a lot to be delighted about with the upcoming premiere of House of the Dragon season 2 in August 2024.