The highly-anticipated House of the Dragon season 2 is not expected to premiere for a few months. But sources confirm that the leaked title for the first episode hints at a deadly start to the forthcoming season, which is expected to be released "sometime in '24," according to HBO Max's chief content officer Casey Bloys.

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1 will be titled A Son for a Son and is reportedly derived from a letter Prince Daemon Targaryen wrote to Princess Rhaenyra, responding to her son, Prince Lucerys' murder at the hands of Prince Aemond. The events marked a pivotal scene during the previous season's finale.

In the letter, which was briefly featured in the first season's final episode, Daemon wrote to Rhaenyra, promising her "an eye for an eye, a son for a son."

As seen in George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood, Daemon's deeds will then kick off a series of events, leading to the introduction of two new characters named Blood and Cheese. The duo will be charged with breaking into the Red Keep to execute a treacherous and bloody mission.

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1: The upcoming season might follow R.R. Martin's books

The upcoming season 2 of House of the Dragon will dive deep into the tragic events that led to the House of Targaryen's extinction and molded seven Westeros kingdoms as the series takes place 200 years before the happenings of Game of Thrones. It will also chronicle the catastrophic war of succession, Dance of the Dragons, which caused the end of Targaryens.

As previously mentioned, leaks months before the House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1 release have revealed that the premiere episode will be titled A Son for a Son. The title is derived from Prince Daemon's letter to Princess Rhaenyra following her son Prince Lucerys' tragic death in the previous season's finale.

Since, in the letter, Daemon promises Rhaenyra "an eye for an eye, a son for a son," one can predict that the forthcoming episode will follow the same arc as Fire and Blood. The former will task Blood and Cheese to exact ghastly revenge on King Aegon's sons.

As per R.R. Martin's book, the duo will break into the palace and coerce Aegon's wife, Queen Helaena Targaryen, into making a grueling decision of choosing one of their two sons to be killed.

Helaena will make the ultimate choice, picking her youngest son, Maelor. She believes Maelor is too young to understand and strongly feels that Prince Jaehaerys should be protected because he is the King's firstborn son and, thus, heir to the throne. But Blood and Cheese did the exact opposite and murdered Jaehaerys against her wishes and returned to Prince Dameon with the victim's head.

The chances of House of the Dragon season 2 starting on a bloody note are extremely high, given the first episode's frightful title, which will pick up from last season's tragic ending.

Set pictures from House of the Dragon season 2 suggest the return of wights, deviating from the source material

Mashable reported that as per Redanian Intelligence's report, filming for the second season of House of the Dragon, which is taking place inside Leavesden Studios in England, will conclude by October end. Several other exotic scenes are being shot on sets built outdoors.

Sources have confirmed that other leaked pictures from the set of season 2 - one, in particular, depicts something similar to The Wall. A fan account on Twitter posted the images, further implying the return of the white walkers and the visit of Jace and Cregan to the night watch.

As per Dexerto, Redanian Intelligence also reported that a reference board found on the set was marked with the word "Undead," suggesting the return of the wights and a clear deviation from the source material that explores the gory battle between the Targaryens and Hightowers. The wights haven't been mentioned in the books.

The second season of House of the Dragon is anticipated to be released sometime in 2024.